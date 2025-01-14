AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Walletium Introduces the TEX Token

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Walletium lets customers manage digital assets and traditional currencies on their own terms — all in one place. With the help of Walletium’s native TEX token, sending tokens becomes simpler and faster — even if customers don’t hold them beforehand.

Walletium Wallet TEX Token – Dynamic Master – Telegram

TEX is the operational backbone of the Walletium network:

  • Transaction Fuel: Powers swaps and internal fees.
  • Real Utility: Grows with platform adoption, rewarding everyday usage.
  • Fair Pricing: Launched at $0.05, reflecting real demand rather than hype.

Central to Walletium is the Walletium Keyring, a universally formatted system for addresses and assets. Customers can freely import, create, and manage their addresses and private keys—without rigid workflows. We’ve designed Walletium to adapt to our customers, ensuring convenience never compromises security.

One of Walletium’s standout innovations is its near-zero fee internal transfers, covering token swaps and P2P transactions. Inside the Walletium ecosystem, customers can send tokens quickly and at minimal cost—even if they temporarily lack that token. TEX fuel dynamically covers these transactions, letting customers interact with any listed token whenever they need it.

To make Walletium user-friendly, we’ve integrated with Telegram via our Walletium Telegram Wallet. Customers can manage crypto on the go without extra installations or complex steps. Whether a new user or a seasoned pro, Walletium adapts to the user’s preferred style.

Walletium goes further than most wallets by offering direct fiat functionality. Load crypto into a virtual card and spend fiat wherever cards are accepted. No more juggling multiple platforms—store, send, and spend both digital and traditional currencies side by side.

Walletium is more than just another wallet; it’s the future of seamless finance. Join us and discover why Walletium is “One to Hold It All.”

 

SOURCE Walletium

