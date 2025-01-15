AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
From ADAS to Autonomy: oToBrite Unveils Cutting-Edge Vision-AI Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics at Automotive World 2025

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

HSINCHU, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — oToBrite, a leading Vision-AI expert, is expanding its autonomous driving portfolio beyond its successful development of Level 2+ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles. The company is now leveraging its 1-8MP GMSL™ AD (Autonomous Driving) camera modules to target autonomy applications such as self-driving trucks, delivery robots, smart agriculture/mining, autonomous logistics, and unmanned vehicles. Collaborating with various industrial computer partners, oToBrite is making significant strides toward autonomous robots and unmanned vehicle markets.

According to oToBrite, the key to its success in developing Level 2+ ADAS and autonomous driving camera modules lies in its mastery of high-speed camera module manufacturing and vision-AI deep learning technologies. By independently developing algorithms, software-hardware integrations, camera modules, etc., the company delivers cutting-edge solutions for various driving scenarios. These capabilities also extend to meeting the requirements of autonomous robots and unmanned vehicle applications.

Since mass-producing the world’s first vision-AI Automatic Parking Assist (APA) system for XPENG Motors in 2018, oToBrite has continued to innovate with its Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) system. Its advancements in multi-camera VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology, combined with AD camera modules, have further enhanced the functionality of unmanned vehicles and autonomous robots. In addition, oToBrite’s Vision-AI capabilities have empowered customers to enable Level 2+ ADAS functions and meet several regulations for heavy commercial vehicles, including ACSF-B1/ESF (UN R79), BSIS (UN R151), MOIS (UN R159), REIS (UN R158), and further e-mirror functions (UN R49).

oToBrite will showcase its Vision-AI-powered products at the 2025 Automotive World exhibition, including its all-in-one system, oToGuard, for heavy commercial vehicles, multi-camera VSLAM technology, and 1-8MP GMSL™ AD camera modules supporting several edge AI/robot platforms. The event will take place from January 22 to 24 at Tokyo Big Sight, Booth No. E46-32. For more information, visit oToBrite’s official website: https://www.otobrite.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/from-adas-to-autonomy-otobrite-unveils-cutting-edge-vision-ai-solutions-for-autonomous-vehicles-and-robotics-at-automotive-world-2025-302350178.html

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

