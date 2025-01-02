AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
APPOINTMENT OF ARVIND BHANDARI AS CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GOODYEAR INDIA

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvind Bhandari as Chairman and Managing Director of Goodyear India, effective January 2, 2025. Based in Delhi, Mr. Bhandari will oversee the company’s India business operations, driving strategic initiatives to strengthen Goodyear’s market position and deliver sustainable growth.

Mr. Bhandari is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience spanning sales, marketing, and general management roles across India, Africa, and Switzerland. He has worked with leading Indian and global multinationals such as ITC, Pepsi, and Nestlé. During his tenure at Nestlé, Mr. Bhandari successfully led business transformations, accelerated growth, and implemented sustainability-driven initiatives while restructuring operations for overall P&L delivery. Most recently, he led Nestlé’s Eastern Africa business, achieving sustainable and profitable growth through strategic restructuring.

Mr. Bhandari commented, “India represents one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in Asia Pacific, with tremendous opportunities for innovation and customer-focused solutions. As Chairman and Managing Director of Goodyear India, my goal is to enhance our partnerships with OEMs and dealers to make Goodyear the preferred choice for our customers and consumers in India.”

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Goodyear India

Goodyear’s presence in India is 100 years old, with two plants, one each in Ballabgarh and Aurangabad. In the passenger car segment, Goodyear supplies tyres to major OEMs in India. In the farm category, Goodyear India is a leading player in Original Equipment segment and supplies to all major tractor companies. For more information about Goodyear India and its products, visit www.goodyear.co.in.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/appointment-of-arvind-bhandari-as-chairman-and-managing-director-of-goodyear-india-302350440.html

SOURCE Goodyear

