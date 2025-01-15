AlphaSense Reflects on Record Award Wins for AI Innovation in 2024

Recognitions Highlight the Company’s Momentum Heading Into 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today celebrated a landmark year of achievements in 2024, including record-breaking industry and individual award wins from prestigious organizations such as CNBC, Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., and more.

The accolades underscore AlphaSense’s leadership in AI-driven market intelligence and its commitment to empowering decision-makers worldwide. Trusted by 88% of the S&P 100 and 80% of the top asset management firms, AlphaSense’s innovative AI search capabilities and vast content library are indispensable tools for confident and efficient decision-making.

Top award wins in 2024 included:

“These recognitions are a testament to the transformative impact of AlphaSense’s AI-driven search capabilities and our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer at AlphaSense. “2024 was a pivotal year for us, not just in terms of awards but in our ability to deliver meaningful value to our customers. As we move into 2025, these achievements inspire us to continue innovating and scaling our solutions globally.”

The market intelligence leader also celebrates accolades for its leadership team:

Building on this momentum, AlphaSense is poised for another groundbreaking year in 2025. The company plans to further expand its content and data offerings, enhance its AI capabilities, and deepen its impact across industries and geographies, reaffirming its role as the trusted partner for AI-driven market intelligence.

About AlphaSense

The world’s most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients’ own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 2,000 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, Singapore, Canada, and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

