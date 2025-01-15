IFF Launches Enviva® DUO to Boost Poultry Welfare

Formulated for waterline application, Enviva® DUO supports gut integrity and ensures uniform product delivery to flocks, without settling in lines.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced the launch of Enviva® DUO, a state-of-the-art direct-fed microbial (DFM) solution for poultry production. This innovative blend of two non-spore forming bacterial strains is designed to support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria during challenging conditions and encourage a favorable nutribiotic state ─ the interaction between nutrition, microbiome, and gut and immune function ─ for optimal bird performance.

“Enviva® DUO gives our customers a significant edge against evolving production challenges and offers the flexibility to target specific houses or farms through its waterline application,” said Kirsty Gibbs, poultry innovation platform lead for Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, IFF. “This direct dosing strategy ensures that challenged birds always receive the microbiome-boosting benefits of Enviva® DUO, even if feed intake decreases.”

Robust scientific research supports the efficacy of Enviva® DUO, demonstrating its ability to restore the bird’s microbiome and stabilize the intestinal environment. Its stable formulation disperses evenly in water distribution systems, preventing sedimentation or build-up, and ensuring uniform and consistent delivery to the flock, thereby maintaining operational efficiency.

Enviva® DUO is now available to poultry integrators and large farm complexes in the U.S., India and Pakistan. Pending regulatory approvals, there are plans to expand to other countries.

Learn more about the benefits of Enviva® DUO and nutribiosis in poultry production at https://animalnutrition.iff.com/enviva-duo.

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, part of IFF, is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, essential oils and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 100,000 guts sampled from over 600 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit animalnutrition.iff.com

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products—advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

