ASP APAC’s VP of Commercial Kevin Neo Spotlights Workplace Culture to Drive Well-balanced Growth

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kevin Neo, Vice President of Commercial for APAC (excluding China and Japan) at Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), is shaping the future of healthcare, beginning with the communities surrounding ASP. Under Kevin’s leadership, the APAC organization of nearly 200 employees is sparking passion and fostering innovation—both within the global ASP family and through cutting-edge infection prevention solutions for healthcare. All this is achieved while steadfastly upholding ASP’s mission to protect patients during their most critical moments.

Since the massive shift in workplace culture took place in the wake of COVID-19, a healthy work environment became a key factor in determining an organisation’s appeal to prospective employees and employee retention. By aligning culture and an organisation’s purpose, strategies, and business goals, this integral aspect will accelerate growth, improve employee engagement, reduce risk, and futureproof an organisation.

Over the past two years, the ASP APAC Business Kickoffs have become a cornerstone of regional collaboration, uniting teams from 11 countries and regions at this annual event. The most recent kickoff, themed ‘Shaping Our Future Together,’ highlighted significant progress by enhancing engagement and fostering a culture of trust and unity. As we look ahead to the upcoming kickoff in March, this tradition of building meaningful connections continues to thrive.

“Communication and transparency are paramount. We strive to cultivate a culture of trust where everyone feels comfortable collaborating openly. It’s vital for us to listen to our employees’ opinions and maintain an open dialogue about areas for improvement,” said Kevin Neo, Vice President of Commercial for APAC (excluding China and Japan) at ASP. “With six Great Place to Work wins across six countries in 2024, the Fortive Business System (FBS) remains our proven framework for success. It shapes every aspect of our culture and performance, guiding our actions, measuring execution, and driving continuous improvement.”

In addition, ASP places great importance on its annual Fortive Day of Caring activities—a cherished tradition where employees are given a paid day off to dedicate their time and energy to serving their communities and supporting causes they are most passionate about.

“An important part of being an exemplary organisation is our support of the communities where we thrive in. Our ASP culture’s deep desire to make things better gives us a powerful opportunity for our teams around the world to convene and give back in a meaningful way. I strongly believe that we are driven by our guiding principle to give back to our communities and people in need – today and all year long,” he further added.

ASP is committed to promoting work-life balance by offering flexible work arrangements, empowering employees to establish clear boundaries between their professional and personal lives.

Employee growth and development are another vital element to Kevin. Providing the tools and training necessary to support personal and professional development improves employee appreciation while unearthing and embracing employees’ full potential, consequently accelerating the value delivered to customers.

