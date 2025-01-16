The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Introduces Refined Elegance with Revamped Premium Rooms and Owner’s Penthouse

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort Nusa Dua proudly unveils the newly refurbished Premium Rooms and the exclusive Owner’s Penthouse, marking a new pinnacle of luxury and comfort within its renowned offerings. The Owner’s Penthouse, the resort’s crowning jewel, redefines opulent accommodation, blending sophisticated design with state-of-the-art amenities to create an unparalleled guest experience.

The Owner’s Penthouse: A New Standard of Elegance

Spanning over 240 square meters, the Owner’s Penthouse offers an exquisite retreat that embodies the essence of refined living. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the penthouse features Italian marble accents, handcrafted Indian stone headboards, and exclusive granite finishes in the bathrooms. Every element, from the dining area to the extended balcony with panoramic views, has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of grandeur and elegance.

The penthouse includes a spacious living room, king and twin bedrooms, a luxurious bathroom setup with a modern bathtub and rain shower, and a pantry equipped for in-room dining convenience. Guests will also enjoy the latest version of Westin Heavenly Bed for a superior sleeping experience and cutting-edge technology such as motion-sensor-controlled lighting and energy-efficient air conditioning. A dedicated butler service ensures personalized attention throughout the stay. This exceptional space bears the signature touches of Ibu Liliana Tanoesoedibjo as the Owner of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, whose personal involvement in the design has resulted in a truly unique and luxurious ambiance.

Premium Rooms: Redefining Modern Comfort

The newly refurbished Premium Rooms, spanning 48 square meters, showcase a harmonious blend of contemporary Balinese elegance and modern comfort. Designed to elevate the guest experience, these rooms feature ergonomic furnishings, biophilic design elements, and artistic headboards inspired by Balinese culture. Guests can indulge in a cloud-like sleeping experience with the latest version of Westin Heavenly Bed while amenities such as a 65-inch Smart TV, Nespresso coffee machine, dual walk-in wardrobe, and a glass-front refreshment center ensure every need is met.

Bathrooms in the Premium Rooms are equally impressive, with Heavenly Showers, bathtubs, and white tea-scented amenities that add a touch of luxury. The overall design emphasizes natural textures and thoughtful details, creating an inviting and serene environment for guests.

A Legacy of Excellence

“The Owner’s Penthouse is a testament to the seamless fusion of opulence, personalized design, and state-of-the-art amenities,” said Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. “For over 33 years, this resort has been a leading destination in Bali, continually upgrading our facilities and services to exceed guest expectations. From the unveiling of this magnificent penthouse to the revitalization of our Premium Rooms, we are committed to maintaining our position as a leader in Balinese hospitality. With our extensive wellness activities and the signature Westin Six Pillars of Wellbeing including pillar of Sleep Well, we remain a trusted partner in wellbeing for our guests during their stay.”

This latest milestone underscores The Westin Resort Nusa Dua’s enduring commitment to excellence. With its blend of upgraded facilities, authentic Balinese hospitality, and a focus on wellness, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury and comfort in Bali. Guests are invited to discover the elevated experience that awaits, where every detail is designed to inspire relaxation and rejuvenation.

Photos in high resolutions are available here:

https://marrstar.box.com/s/6lbjsgvjiz53enbtwz10hos59jkhkj47

About The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali enjoys a prime beachfront location within an exclusive enclave on the island’s southern shores. With 432 modern rooms, it is a place where guests can be at their best and experience total renewal. Exciting dining venues anticipate global tastes with delicious cuisines and healthy Eat Well menu options. There is a choice of swimming pools, award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™ for relaxation, WestinWORKOUT® to stay in shape and little ones get to play at the Westin Family Kids Club. The adjacent Bali International Convention Centre provides comprehensive meeting resources with space for up to 10,000 delegates. The resort caters to the needs of leisure and business travellers alike with exceptional services and facilities to match.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-westin-resort-nusa-dua-introduces-refined-elegance-with-revamped-premium-rooms-and-owners-penthouse-302351700.html

SOURCE The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali