New Integration, New Trends, New Showcase | Hotel & Shop Plus 2025

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The hotel market is booming due to tourism growth and rising living standards. Hotel & Shop Plus 2025, organized by IM Sinoexpo, will connect industry professionals with the latest trends and solutions. It will be held at SNIEC in Shanghai from March 31 to April 3, 2025, focusing on sustainable development and offering comprehensive solutions for hoteliers, designers, real estate firms, engineering firms, operators and distributors.

2025 Various Exhibiting Catalogues

This mega event will gather over 2,100 exhibitors, covering a wealth of products ranging from Building & Decoration, Lighting & Smart Control, Smart Hotel, Whole House Customization Design & Soft Outfit Interior Design, Hotel Furniture, Hotel Supplies & Textiles, Cleaning & Maintenance, Self-service Retail, Sun-shading Material, etc.

JOMOO, COSO, ARROW, TENNE, AGMO, LINGHUI JINGJING, High Sea Sheil, GIMIG, KINGDOM, JIA MAN, SILIAN, SEHOME, BAFANGYAKU, NUOAO, TCL, Hisense, SKYWORTH, Saier Technology, Bittel, Jinhan Lighting, HILITE, Laffy, HUAYI, GROUP GM, L’OCCITANE, LABOTTEGA, LE LABO, TOUREL, NILFISK, Rubbermaid, CDWK, ZYZKION, etc have confirmed to join.

2025 Distinctive Exhibition Area

ISSE Sunshade Area-Global green push boosts shading product demand. The ISSE Sunshade Area in Hall N5 features shading systems, production equipment, smart windows, and innovative materials. Leading firms like Dooya, Wistar, Yuma, Xidamen, Wintom, participate.

Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Area-The event invites top hotel management groups and design agencies to create new model rooms. This connects investors and franchisees with competitive hotel brands. Confirmed participants include InterContinental, Hilton, Wanda, Huazhu, Kaiyuan, and Shimao.

2025 New Highlights in Design Series

The event will feature new design events with global experts sharing insights. It’s partnering with CREDAWARD to launch the “DJSER • Design Recommendation Zone ” and hold a forum analyzing Gold & Silver Award projects. The LIV Hotel Design Award, organized by the Farmani Group, will also have international hotel groups and top designers gather at the exhibition site to present awards and discuss industry trends in a forum.

Based on events like Design Week Shanghai and Hotel Culture Week, we explored diverse attempts and new expressions. Unique events such as model room showcases, and hotel uniform shows also fostered industry exchange.

Registration and Participation

Register free for Hotel & Shop Plus 2025. Discover trends, network, & seize opportunities at this event. Booths are limited. Don’t miss it!

For queries, email: jade.liao@imsinoexpo.com.

Visit: Hotel & Shop Plus

Register for free: https://reg.hdeexpo.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRNEWSWIRE2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-integration-new-trends-new-showcase–hotel–shop-plus-2025-302351396.html

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo

