AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE: 2025 AUSTRALIAN SMALL BUSINESS CHAMPION AWARDS

PRNewswire January 16, 2025

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The stage is set for one of Australia’s most prestigious celebrations of small business excellence!

2025 marks the 27th year that Precedent Productions will honour the outstanding achievements and contributions of the Australian small business community.

With over 100 categories, this year’s awards will crown the nation’s Small Business Champions, with winners announced at two glittering red-carpet gala events at The Star Sydney on 28 and 29 March 2025.

The program is open to all industries and free to enter, with applications closing on 10 February 2025.

“Small businesses play a critical role in creating jobs and driving economic growth across a wide range of industries, often earning the title of the backbone of the national economy,” said Steve Loe, Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions. “The Australian Small Business Champion Awards provide an invaluable opportunity for operators to have their work evaluated by an expert panel, gain industry recognition, and benchmark themselves against the best in their field,” Mr. Loe added.

Among the program’s previous winners is Justin Vetsavong, CEO of Canberra-based Leaky Roof, who took home the 2024 Small Business Champion Entrepreneur Award. “This honour not only recognises my personal achievements but also shines a light on the incredible team behind me,” Justin shared, highlighting the transformative impact of the awards on his business.

Businesses from every corner of the nation – from regional hubs to capital cities – are encouraged to enter.

The Awards are proudly presented in partnership with NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, BOA, VJB Group, Xcllusive Business Sales, and Big Clean.

For information and to submit an entry form, please visit:
https://www.championawards.com.au/business

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/celebrating-excellence-2025-australian-small-business-champion-awards-302351412.html

SOURCE Precedent Productions

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.