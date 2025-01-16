CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE: 2025 AUSTRALIAN SMALL BUSINESS CHAMPION AWARDS

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The stage is set for one of Australia’s most prestigious celebrations of small business excellence!

2025 marks the 27th year that Precedent Productions will honour the outstanding achievements and contributions of the Australian small business community.

With over 100 categories, this year’s awards will crown the nation’s Small Business Champions, with winners announced at two glittering red-carpet gala events at The Star Sydney on 28 and 29 March 2025.

The program is open to all industries and free to enter, with applications closing on 10 February 2025.

“Small businesses play a critical role in creating jobs and driving economic growth across a wide range of industries, often earning the title of the backbone of the national economy,” said Steve Loe, Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions. “The Australian Small Business Champion Awards provide an invaluable opportunity for operators to have their work evaluated by an expert panel, gain industry recognition, and benchmark themselves against the best in their field,” Mr. Loe added.

Among the program’s previous winners is Justin Vetsavong, CEO of Canberra-based Leaky Roof, who took home the 2024 Small Business Champion Entrepreneur Award. “This honour not only recognises my personal achievements but also shines a light on the incredible team behind me,” Justin shared, highlighting the transformative impact of the awards on his business.

Businesses from every corner of the nation – from regional hubs to capital cities – are encouraged to enter.

The Awards are proudly presented in partnership with NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, BOA, VJB Group, Xcllusive Business Sales, and Big Clean.

For information and to submit an entry form, please visit:

https://www.championawards.com.au/business

