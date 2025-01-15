AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Shining at CES 2025, TCL Garners Multiple Awards for Display Innovations and Smart Home Solutions

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, has been honored with multiple awards at CES 2025, demonstrating its technological excellence in display innovations and smart home solutions. Among the highlights is the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G smartphone, which received the prestigious CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.

Additionally, TCL also garnered six accolades at the 2024-2025 Global Top Brands Awards Ceremony (GTB), recognized across a broad range of product categories, from TVs and air conditioners to washing machines. The TCL Premium QD-Mini LED TV X11K received the “Mini LED Display Technology Innovation Award” for its unparalleled visual detail, clarity, and depth. The FreshIN Series Air Conditioner was recognized with the “Smart Fresh Air Technology Innovation Award”, while the TCL Super Drum Series Front Load Washing Machine earned the “Clean Technology Innovation Gold Award”. Furthermore, TCL was named among the “2024-2025 CE Brands Top 10” and “2024-2025 Global TV Brands Top 10”, underscoring its leadership and influence in the industry.

Founded by the International Data Group (IDG) in 2006, these awards, organized by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, and co-hosted by TWICE with support from IDC, are among the most influential recognitions in the consumer electronics sector. Bill Jiang, Vice President of TCL Industries and General Manager of the Global Marketing Center, accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL)

Other TCL product categories, such as smart locks, RayNeo AR Glasses, and mobile routers, also received multiple “Best of CES 2025” awards from international media.Besides, TCL’s 5G RedCap dongle, the TCL LINKPORT IK511, along with TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G were honored with the 2025 CES Picks Award in the TechRadar Pro category. On the eve of CES, TCL was awarded the 2025 Circana Consumer Electronics Performance Award for Top Increase in TV market share in North America.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL

