AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hong Kong Harbour City Shopping Mall launches “Lions Roar, Blessings Pour” Chinese New Year Decorations. A striking lion dance performance by eighteen lions kicked off the event

PRNewswire January 15, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inspired by vibrant colors and the Chinese lucky number “8,” symbolizing abundant wealth, Hong Kong’s Harbour City Shopping Mall proudly presents the “Lions Roar, Blessings Pour” decorations to usher in the Year of the Snake. This festive display wishes everyone a year filled with wealth, prosperity and success, and will be on view until 16 February 2025.

Vibrant Lion Corridor” Showcases 18 Colorful Lions, While “Steps of Joyful Fortune” Features Two Majestic Lions Welcoming Prosperity to Harbour City

In collaboration with Feng Shui Master Lee Shing Chak and NEEDLESS—created by Jerry Keung of the renowned Keung’s Dragon & Lion Dance Team—Harbour City has set up a stunning 28-meter-long “Vibrant Lion Corridor” at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. This installation showcases 18 vibrantly colored lions and 13 traditional Chinese drums, symbolizing “a lifetime of prosperity” and thriving businesses across all sectors.

Each lion is adorned in distinctive hues, representing unique Chinese New Year blessings, such as “Soaring to Great Success,” “A Burst of Good Fortune,” and “Smooth Sailing Ahead.” Visitors can touch the lion’s head for good luck and strike the drums to usher in a year filled with positivity. Dazzling light panels atop the corridor reflect a spectrum of colors in sunlight, wishing everyone a bright and prosperous new year. Additionally, Dr. Lee has created a set of 8 Good Fortune Cards in various colors, designed to enhance aspects of life, including career, education, love, wealth, and health.

At the Main Entrance of Ocean Terminal, the “Steps of Joyful Fortune” feature two towering, 3-meter-high lions in yellow and green, welcoming visitors and filling the mall with an energetic atmosphere.

New Year Lion Dance Stage Allows Children to Learn the Traditions and Meanings of Lion Dance

The Ocean Terminal Atrium has been transformed into the “Prosperity Lion Dance Stage”, where visitors can take photos with five impressive lions and lion dance flags. The stage also features “Interactive Knowledge Couplets,” inviting everyone to discover the traditional art of lion dancing, its production, customs, and meanings, adding to the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year.

Customer Enquiry: (852) 2118 8666   |   Website: www.harbourcity.com.hk 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hong-kong-harbour-city-shopping-mall-launches-lions-roar-blessings-pour-chinese-new-year-decorations-a-striking-lion-dance-performance-by-eighteen-lions-kicked-off-the-event-302351733.html

SOURCE Harbour City Estates Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.