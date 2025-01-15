HashKey Group: Top 10 Market Predictions for 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Group releases its “Top 10 Market Predictions” for 2025. These predictions were determined through a 9-day voting period, with nearly 50,000 community members selecting from 16 popular forecasts compiled by HashKey researchers, analysts, and traders. The predictions offer insights into market scale, policy changes, technological breakthroughs, and capital trends.

According to the voting results, the top 10 market events most likely to occur in 2025 include:

Bitcoin, the “digital gold”, will break through $300,000 . Ethereum, the “digital oil”, will exceed $8,000 . The total crypto market cap will reach $10 trillion .（50%） DEXs will leverage AI Agents + Meme to significantly increase its market share. CEXs will embrace DeFi strategies, attracting capital with high-yield investment products.（41%） The market cap of USD-pegged stablecoins surpasses $300 billion , driven by increasing demand for compliant stablecoins, yield-bearing stablecoins, and RWA-backed stablecoins.（27%） STOs, ETFs, CBDC collectively bring $3 trillion into the crypto market.（22%） AI Agent applications will experience explosive growth, driving comprehensive upgrades in data storage, collaborative networks, and decentralized verification.（21%） Layer 2 landscape will split into two main categories: Application-Specific Chain vs. General-Purpose Chain.（19%） The Trump administration will approve the FIT21 Act, accelerating the global legalization of the cryptocurrency market and intensifying the crackdown on non-compliant crypto-related businesses. Stablecoins, RWAs, and new payment and settlement systems are making breakthroughs in more countries and regions.（17%） Bitcoin will become a strategic reserve supporting the US dollar. The United States will leverage its influence over risk assets to maintain the stability of the US dollar and sustain demand for US Treasury bonds.（17%） New ETFs, including SOL and XRP, are set to gain approval, attracting more institutional capital into the market. （16%） Crypto-concept stocks will flock to Nasdaq. Crypto mining and infrastructure stocks will gain significant investor attention.（15%）

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, stated: “2025 marks the gateway to what we call the ‘Golden Decade of Web3.’ With regulatory compliance taking center stage, a surge in traditional capital inflows, and accelerating technological breakthroughs, the cryptocurrency market is poised for extraordinary growth. HashKey’s comprehensive Web3 financial infrastructure will serve as the bridge connecting traditional finance with crypto markets. We stand ready, alongside our global partners, to drive the orderly development of the virtual asset industry.”

Note: The percentages in the text represent the proportion of total voters who support each prediction

