MINISO Launches Flagship Store in Thailand, Building Another Landmark in SE Asia

BANGKOK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the grand opening of its Thailand flagship store in Bangkok on January 11, 2025. The event was attended by renowned Thai actress Davika Hoorne, who joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Situated in the iconic landmark commercial district Asiatique the Riverfront, the flagship store leverages its prime location next to the Asiatique Sky, Bangkok’s largest Ferris wheel, which is popular among tourists from all around the world and has huge sales potentials. This milestone marks a significant step in MINISO’s strategy to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, further cementing its commitment to the Thai market while offering an unparalleled IP wonderland shopping experience to consumers.

In recent years, the consumption needs of young consumers have evolved toward a growing demand for emotional satisfaction and self-expression. MINISO embraced the insight of “interest-driven consumption” and developed the “super IP” strategy, collaborating with more than 150 well-known IPs around the world and driving the sales of more than 800 million IP products to date.

Adhering to this strategy, MINISO Thailand flagship store is a magical wonderland for shoppers to explore over 20 IP collections featuring their favorite characters, such as the debut of Harry Potter in Thailand and the Disney series led by Stitch. The store also impresses attendees with multiple immersive IP-themed experience zones, enhancing the overall shopping experience. Highlights include a Harry Potter-themed fireplace zone, a super-sized Lotso Bear area, and giant displays of Stitch and Winnie the Pooh characters.

Speaking at the opening event, MINISO Thailand CEO – Jun Wang stated, “This Thai flagship store represents a key milestone in our development within the Thai market and a critical step in our global brand upgrade strategy. Through this store, we aim to provide Thai consumers with superior and diverse shopping options. At the same time, we aspire to lead the market with innovative IP collaborations and experiential designs, propelling the brand toward greater global achievements.”

Southeast Asia has long been a strategic priority for MINISO. Over the past year, the brand has made significant strides in the region, leveraging its brand upgrade and innovative retail formats to win widespread consumer approval. Backed by its “super stores” and “super IP” strategies, MINISO has consistently introduced fresh and engaging shopping experiences across Southeast Asia, launching flagship stores, IP-themed outlets, and pop-up shops.

Committed to its “super store” strategy, MINISO has established several high-impact locations and formats in Southeast Asia. In August 2024, MINISO opened its largest global store at Central Park Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Spanning approximately 3,000 square meters, the store features immersive experience zones organized by IP themes and an extensive product lineup, setting a new standard in the Southeast Asian retail landscape. In December 2024, MINISO opened its largest Singapore store at PLQ Mall, advancing the brand’s super store strategy. The store boasts over 5,000 SKUs, including popular global IPs like Harry Potter and Pokémon, offering a one-of-a-kind immersive IP wonderland shopping experience.

Beyond large-format stores, MINISO’s “super IP” strategy has also been pivotal in creating unique shopping scenarios across Southeast Asia. These IP-themed stores and pop-ups have captivated young consumers with their distinctive themes and product selections. For instance, MINISO’s first IP collection store in Kuala Lumpur attracted attention with its pink-themed design inspired by Barbie, while its Harry Potter pop-up store in Hong Kong attracted legions of fans eager to explore the magical world. Additionally, the opening of Vietnam’s first Sanrio-themed store and Singapore’s Loopy-themed store at Changi Airport seamlessly combined IP culture with retail environments, enhancing the brand’s appeal.

As Southeast Asia continues to flourish, MINISO remains committed to its dual focus on “super stores” and “super IPs,” further deepening its presence in the region through interest-driven consumer experiences. Looking ahead, the brand plans to create more high-impact stores and IP-themed pop-ups, expanding the popularity of iconic IPs while bringing Southeast Asian consumers more surprises and memorable shopping experiences.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

