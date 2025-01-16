Peloton Expands into Renewables Sector with Advanced Land Data Management Solutions

Leveraging Over 30 Years of Global Software Expertise for the Energy Industry

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Peloton, a global leader in energy software solutions, today announced its expansion into the Renewables and Alternative Energy space. Building on more than 30 years of global expertise, Peloton’s new initiative addresses the complexities of land agreement management for solar, wind, utilities, mining, geothermal, and carbon capture projects. By streamlining land management at scale, Peloton’s technology empowers organizations to optimize operations while building the next generation of energy infrastructure.

Peloton’s LandView and Peloton Map—available on the Microsoft Azure-backed Peloton Platform—provide a comprehensive Land Data Management solution for renewable energy projects. These tools equip stakeholders with valuable insights to monitor operations, maintain regulatory compliance, and enhance efficiency. Learn more at peloton.com/renewables.

Key Features

Dynamic Visualization : Interactive maps deliver real-time insight, supporting data-driven decision-making.

: Interactive maps deliver real-time insight, supporting data-driven decision-making. Timely Management : Automated payment and obligation tracking helps avoid penalties and maintain compliance.

: Automated payment and obligation tracking helps avoid penalties and maintain compliance. Real-Time Reporting : Instant ownership updates enable organizations to stay current on crucial land agreements.

: Instant ownership updates enable organizations to stay current on crucial land agreements. Seamless Integration: Open architecture allows for easy connection to existing GIS infrastructures, consolidating data management on the Peloton Platform.

“Implementing land agreement data management on our cloud-first SaaS solution has revolutionized the way our customers operate,” said Mike Kennedy, Vice President, LandView Business Development at Peloton. “Our platform allows organizations to visualize agreement data, layer it with public and private datasets, and confidently manage it at scale.”

As the Renewable and Alternative Energy sector evolves, Peloton is well positioned to assist organizations in navigating the complexity of land management—ultimately enabling them to focus on driving a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit peloton.com/renewables.

About Peloton

Peloton is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the energy and renewables sectors, dedicated to optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and enabling real-time monitoring. Our solutions help clients drive efficiency, security, and mobility in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

