iHeartMedia Teams Up With The Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ To Launch New Groundbreaking “My Legacy” Podcast Highlighting Iconic Changemakers

Hosted by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger, the podcast explores the defining moments and untold struggles shaping the legacies of extraordinary leaders

Launching on MLK Day, podcast guests include Mel Robbins, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, David Oyelowo, Billy Porter, Martin Sheen, and many more

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, iHeartMedia will award a $5 Million Spotlight Media Grant to ‘Realize the Dream’

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iHeartMedia, The Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ today announced “My Legacy,” a groundbreaking new iHeartPodcast series that will offer listeners an intimate look into the stories behind the personas of beloved public figures and influential leaders. Hosted by Martin Luther King III, human rights activist Arndrea Waters King, Legacy+ Founder Craig Kielburger and social entrepreneur Marc Kielburger, “My Legacy” will premiere on Monday, January 20, 2025 and will join iHeart’s Sunday Night Podcasts programming lineup which airs highly-anticipated iHeartPodcasts across select broadcast radio stations nationwide in the US each Sunday. Listeners can hear the official audio trailer here now.

Debuting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the weekly “My Legacy” podcast will bring listeners transformative conversations with luminaries such as Mel Robbins, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, David Oyelowo, Billy Porter, Martin Sheen, and others. These notable figures will be joined by a loved one or trusted confidante who knows them best – family members, friends and mentors, offering new perspectives on the trials, triumphs and truths behind their incredible journeys. Through candid reflections, the series will uncover how their stories of resilience and growth contributed to building their living legacies and a fulfilled life. New episodes will be available on Mondays.

“‘My Legacy’ is a celebration of the bold decisions and crucial moments that shape the stories of extraordinary individuals,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “By honoring Dr. King’s legacy through powerful and unique narratives, we hope to inspire listeners to reflect on their own impact and the lasting change they can create in the world.”

“Every person has a story, and it’s in sharing those stories that we find the threads connecting us all,” said Martin Luther King III. “‘My Legacy’ is about uncovering the untold moments that define us and connecting with the humanity in every voice.”

“‘My Legacy’ shines a light on the resilience and love that shape our lives, reminding us that each of us has the power to create a fulfilled life,” added Arndrea Waters King.

The co-produced “My Legacy” podcast joins the ‘Realize the Dream’ initiative to foster unity and empower communities across America – a movement inspired by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision to create a society rooted in peace, justice, equality and love for all. As part of the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, iHeartMedia will award a $5 million Spotlight Media Grant to the ‘Realize the Dream’ Movement to help inspire communities across the U.S. to perform 100 million hours of service before the 100th anniversary of Dr. King’s birth on January 15, 2029. iHeart launched the Spotlight Media Grant Program in 2020 to support organizations making a positive impact within the communities iHeart serves.

“My Legacy” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and wherever podcasts are heard. It is created by Executive Producer Suzanne Hayward, who spent over a decade as a senior producer for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

COVER ART: Download Official Artwork Link here .

About The Hosts:

Martin Luther King III is a global human rights advocate and the eldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. A champion for nonviolence and social justice, he has inspired millions, advised heads of state, and led civil rights initiatives on nearly every continent. Martin served two terms on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners before leading the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which was founded by his father. He continues his father’s legacy through his work with the Drum Major Institute, focusing on poverty, racism and militarism.

Arndrea Waters King is president of the Drum Major Institute and a passionate advocate for social justice and equality. She organized the first National Conference on Hate Crimes and Hate Violence, partnering with over one hundred national organizations. Arndrea’s work with the Center for Democratic Renewal (formerly known as the National Anti-Klan Network) and civil rights icon Dr. C.T. Vivian, a lieutenant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has been instrumental in advancing civil rights. She coauthored When Hate Comes to Town: Faith-Based Edition and has written numerous articles and publications. She has spoken before mass crowds as a champion of democracy, justice and human dignity.

Marc Kielburger is a New York Times bestselling author, Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar and Oxford-trained lawyer. With thirty years as a movement builder and social entrepreneur, he’s collaborated with leaders like Oprah Winfrey and brands like Virgin Group, headlining over 130 live events to inspire millions. A member of the Order of Canada and recipient of ten honorary doctorates, Marc has been named Canada’s Most Admired CEO in the public sector.

Craig Kielburger is a New York Times bestselling author, humanitarian and social entrepreneur. An expert at driving movements for scalable social change and building mission-driven brands, he co-founded Legacy+ with his brother. Craig has received the Nelson Mandela Human Rights Award, the World Children’s Prize and is a member of the Order of Canada. He holds fifteen honorary doctorates and remains a leading voice in global social change.

About My Legacy

My Legacy is a vibrant global community that empowers individuals to live their best lives and lives larger than themselves. Our connection platform offers an array of tools, resources, education and inspiration designed to light a path toward the most sought- after yet elusive state of being: fulfillment. To learn more, visit mylegacy.com.

About Realize the Dream

Realize the Dream is a bold movement to rally communities to perform one hundred million hours of service by the one hun­dredth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth. It’s a call for us all to reach out to people and causes in need—and make a dif­ference through acts of love, compassion and goodwill. Get started at RealizeTheDream.org.

About The Martin Luther King III Foundation

The Martin Luther King III Foundation is an organization dedicated to building up to a new culture of compassion, trust, dignity, acceptance and love through ideas, words and insights. Leading the way in representing the three values: justice, equity and peace.

About Legacy+

Legacy+ is a foundry of strategists, designers, creators, storytellers and innovators that brings purpose to life for companies, founda­tions and individuals. It builds real movements and legacy-driven projects with life-changing impacts for people and communities around the world. They have partnered with globally renowned thought leaders, activists, CEOs, entertainers, athletes, celebrities and more to inspire millions. Learn more at LegacyPlus.org.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

For more information contact:

Jenn Powers at JennPowers@iheartmedia.com

SOURCE Realize the Dream