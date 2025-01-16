SEACare 2025 – Your Gateway to Southeast Asia’s Thriving Healthcare Market and Strategic Connections

Unlocking Opportunities in Southeast Asia’s Healthcare Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEACare 2025, the Southeast Asia Healthcare & Pharma Show, returns for its 25th edition from 23 to 25 April 2025 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Organised by the leading Malaysian events and exhibitions organiser, Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Qube), SEACare 2025 is a trusted business-to-business trade platform poised to connect Malaysian and international healthcare and pharmaceutical brands, manufacturers and service providers to quality trade visitors, buyers and investors worldwide.

Endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), SEACare 2025 is uniquely positioned as the premier trade show to capitalise on Malaysia’s leadership in healthcare innovation and excellence. SEACare invites medical device manufacturers looking to expand their business in Southeast Asia to leverage the organiser’s strategic partnership with the Medical Device Authority of Malaysia (MDA). Malaysia’s robust regulatory framework offers fast-track approvals for MDA-certified companies in several regional markets. This strategic advantage makes SEACare 2025 an essential platform for companies looking to expand their footprint in Southeast Asia’s thriving healthcare market.

Richard Teo, Executive Chairman of Qube, remarked: “Malaysia’s healthcare and medical devices sectors are thriving, with medical device exports reaching an impressive RM28.1 billion in 2023. SEACare 2025 is perfectly positioned to harness this momentum, providing an essential platform to tap into Southeast Asia’s blooming healthcare market, drive innovation and collaboration across the region.”

Advancing Regional Healthcare Through Strategic Partnerships at SEACare 2025

Building on the remarkable success of SEACare 2024, which generated over RM 685.3 million in potential sales and attracted over 8,107 trade visitors from 61 countries, SEACare 2025 is poised for even greater achievements. With an anticipated attendance of 15,000 trade visitors, over 500 booths, and a projected sales volume of RM 1 billion, SEACare 2025 promises to be the region’s premier healthcare event.

A significant highlight of SEACare 2025 is the show’s inaugural professional conference, organised in collaboration with conference partner 5 Pillars Ventures. Centred around the theme “Strategic Partnerships in Healthcare Innovation: Fostering Collaboration for Digital Transformation,” the conference will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers, including healthcare, medical, and pharma industry experts and leaders from across the region. This conference will provide attendees with invaluable networking opportunities and insights into the latest advancements shaping the future of healthcare.

SEACare 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors from China, Denmark, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan region, Malaysia and more across a diverse range of healthcare sectors, including:

Medical Products and Equipment : Diagnostic, surgical, and monitoring tools; imaging machines; rehabilitation gear; traditional or alternative medicine supplies; dental equipment and supplies.

: Diagnostic, surgical, and monitoring tools; imaging machines; rehabilitation gear; traditional or alternative medicine supplies; dental equipment and supplies. Healthcare Operations and Management : Facility services, equipment maintenance, and waste management; financial services; risk management and compliance.

: Facility services, equipment maintenance, and waste management; financial services; risk management and compliance. Healthcare Technology and Services : Electronic health records and telemedicine; practice management and billing software; home healthcare and emergency services; medical tourism coordination; language and cultural assistance.

: Electronic health records and telemedicine; practice management and billing software; home healthcare and emergency services; medical tourism coordination; language and cultural assistance. Health and Wellness Products : Nutritional supplements, fitness equipment, and personal care items; health monitoring devices; wellness programs and coaching services.

: Nutritional supplements, fitness equipment, and personal care items; health monitoring devices; wellness programs and coaching services. Regulatory and Compliance Services : Licensing, accreditation, legal and privacy compliance; quality assurance and government regulations.

: Licensing, accreditation, legal and privacy compliance; quality assurance and government regulations. Medical Tourism : Coordination of international patients, travel arrangements, and post-treatment care; access to destination healthcare facilities.

: Coordination of international patients, travel arrangements, and post-treatment care; access to destination healthcare facilities. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology : Prescription and over-the-counter drugs; vaccines; biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars.

: Prescription and over-the-counter drugs; vaccines; biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Geriatric Services: Products and aids for elderly care, including mobility aids and medication tools.

A First-of-Its-Kind CSR Initiative

This year’s show goes beyond business with its pioneering Corporate Sustainability Partnership with the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM). As Malaysia’s first healthcare trade show to integrate trade and philanthropy, part of the event’s proceeds will directly support NCSM’s vital cancer care and awareness programs.

This partnership also provides sponsors with unparalleled benefits, including access to SEACare’s extensive network of healthcare and pharmaceutical buyers, distributors, retailers, and investors. A key highlight is the SEACare NCSM Golf 2025, taking place on 22 April 2025, offers a unique platform for the show sponsors and exhibitors to network while contributing to a worthy cause. Sponsors enjoy complimentary participation, while exhibitors can join the golf tournament at a starting price of USD 400 per flight.

Beyond networking, sponsors can align their participation with ESG goals, enjoy tax exemptions, and benefit from complimentary access to the Hosted Buyers Program, online business matching platform, and other value-added opportunities.

Exclusive Benefits for Exhibitors and Visitors

SEACare 2025 offers exceptional experience for exhibitors, combining opportunities for high-level networking with actionable insights. Exhibitors will have exclusive access to the Exhibitor Networking Night on Day 1 of the event and online B2B networking and business matching sessions. Each exhibiting company also receives one complimentary conference registration, granting access to expert-led discussions at the concurrently held conference.

SEACare exhibitors and trade visitors can also benefit from exclusive travel discounts through Malaysia Airlines and premium accommodation rates at hotels such as EQ Kuala Lumpur and Hyatt House.

Don’t miss your chance to showcase your healthcare solutions, connect with industry leaders, and solidify your footprint in Southeast Asia’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. For more information or to register as an exhibitor and visitor, visit www.sea-healthcare.com .

SEACare 2025 Details

Date: 23 – 25 April 2025 (Wednesday to Friday)

Venue: Hall 2 & 3, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur

Website: https://sea-healthcare.com/

About SEACare

SEACare, the annual Southeast Asia Healthcare & Pharma Show, is the region’s premier business matching platform connecting healthcare professionals and the pharmaceutical industry. The event fosters strategic partnerships, showcases cutting-edge innovations, and facilitates industry-shaping discussions. SEACare offers unparalleled networking opportunities between local and international manufacturers, distributors, and key decision-makers with a comprehensive lineup of exhibitions, knowledge-sharing sessions, business matching, and trade talks.

About Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Qube Integrated Malaysia, based in Kuala Lumpur since 2005, excels as a B2B and B2C exhibition and event organiser with a global presence. Known for its venue management, World Expo pavilion creation, and comprehensive event services, Qube leverages its extensive experience to provide end-to-end solutions. Operating across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, its team specialises in creating impactful event experiences, excelling in design, planning, and management for various events. Qube’s award-winning services extend to exhibition management, interior design, and venue management, making it a leader in the events sector.

