Portuguese Startup 101RTP Secures €1.3 Million to Expand a Unique iGaming Analytics Platform

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Portuguese tech startup 101RTP has completed its pre-seed funding round, raising €1.3 million to advance the development of its innovative iGaming analytics platform. This cutting-edge solution aims to shed light on the gaming industry, offering players unprecedented access to valuable insights previously hidden from the public.

The 101RTP platform offers users professional tools integrated into a complex ecosystem designed to revolutionize iGaming analytics. The platform’s core mission is to empower players with transparent, data-driven insights that can enhance their gaming experiences.

Key innovations of the 101RTP platform include:

Advanced Jackpot Tracker: This tool enables players to analyse their chances of hitting major jackpots in specific games down to exact percentages. The platform provides information on thousands of jackpots across 4,000 casinos, helping users make informed decisions.

Bonus Value Calculator: A smart tool where players can input potential deposit amounts to see how various bonuses impact their balance. This feature ensures users maximize their returns by selecting the most beneficial promotions.

Game Session Simulator: The simulator lets players predict how a gaming session might unfold in different slot games within minutes. Users can select the number of spins they plan to make and receive a detailed analysis of the potential outcomes, providing a glimpse into the future.

Deep Slot Analysis Tools: From RTP rates to the frequency of various multipliers, including bonus rounds, 101RTP reveals comprehensive slot data. This helps users choose suitable slots without falling for marketing tricks.

Independent Casino Ratings: The platform’s data analysis generates unbiased casino ratings. By highlighting strengths, weaknesses, and potential pitfalls, players can effortlessly pick the best platforms based on facts and figures rather than promotional hype.

The funds raised will significantly accelerate the platform’s development, testing, and upgrades. With €1.3 million in newly acquired capital, 101RTP is poised to bring players closer to a more open, fair, and informed gaming experience. The company places transparency at the forefront of its mission, striving to demystify the gaming industry for all players.

101RTP is a tech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions in iGaming analytics. With deep technical expertise and extensive experience in data analysis, the team focuses on delivering accurate and reliable insights. The company’s core principles are independence, expertise, and user protection. Their motto: “Created by players, for players.”

