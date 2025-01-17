BingX Unveils Separate Isolated Margin Mode to Enhance Futures Trading Flexibility

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced the Separate Isolated Margin Mode, an exclusive feature designed to enhance traders’ flexibility and control in futures trading. This innovative mode is now available for both USDT-margined perpetual and standard futures trading, offering users the ability to open positions with margins calculated in USDT without the need to directly hold the underlying cryptocurrency.

The Separate Isolated Margin Mode offers a significant upgrade over the traditional isolated margin mode. Unlike traditional methods where margin is shared across positions, this new mode allows traders to allocate margin separately for each position, providing greater control and reducing the risk of liquidation. As a result, traders can open multiple long or short positions within the same trading pair, each with its own set of take-profit and stop-loss parameters. This feature ensures that the liquidation risk is confined to individual positions, meaning that if one position is liquidated, the remaining positions and their allocated margin are unaffected.

One of the key benefits of the Separate Isolated Margin Mode is its flexibility, which enables traders to manage multiple positions in the same direction even if previous positions in the same pair have not been closed. This opens up new opportunities for managing capital more efficiently and mitigating risk across multiple futures trades.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, commented: “We believe this feature will provide BingX users with unmatched control over their futures trading strategies. It is a step forward in giving our users the tools they need to trade confidently and effectively. Looking ahead, we are committed to further advancing the futures trading experience on BingX by continuous innovation.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

