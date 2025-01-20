KUNMING, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., in collaboration with @visityunnan, is excited to announce an engaging event inviting videography enthusiasts from around the world to capture the beauty of Yunnan through its diverse Spring Festival celebrations. From January 28, 2025 to February 15, 2025, participants are encouraged to submit videos that showcase the vibrant folk celebrations of the Spring Festival across Yunnan.

The “Spring Festival Celebration: Explore Beautiful Yunnan” event celebrates the province’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, inviting participants to capture the spirit of its Spring Festival through videos. From traditional lantern festivals and folk performances to the creation of authentic “Yunnan Spring Festival Flavor” dishes, this event offers a platform for creative expression that highlights the unique beauty of Yunnan in spring.

Join this exciting event by adding the hashtag #SpringInYunnan to your original videos, tagging our official TikTok account @visityunnan, or submitting your entries via email to lilyzhangll727@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing how you capture the magic of the Spring Festival celebrations here in beautiful Yunnan.

Links to Our Page:

https://www.facebook.com/GoYunnan.Official

https://www.tiktok.com/@visityunnan

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-spring-festival-celebration-explore-beautiful-yunnan-302353053.html

SOURCE Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd.