AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The Spring Festival Celebration: Explore Beautiful Yunnan

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

KUNMING, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., in collaboration with @visityunnan, is excited to announce an engaging event inviting videography enthusiasts from around the world to capture the beauty of Yunnan through its diverse Spring Festival celebrations. From January 28, 2025 to February 15, 2025, participants are encouraged to submit videos that showcase the vibrant folk celebrations of the Spring Festival across Yunnan.

The “Spring Festival Celebration: Explore Beautiful Yunnan” event celebrates the province’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, inviting participants to capture the spirit of its Spring Festival through videos. From traditional lantern festivals and folk performances to the creation of authentic “Yunnan Spring Festival Flavor” dishes, this event offers a platform for creative expression that highlights the unique beauty of Yunnan in spring.

Join this exciting event by adding the hashtag #SpringInYunnan to your original videos, tagging our official TikTok account @visityunnan, or submitting your entries via email to lilyzhangll727@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing how you capture the magic of the Spring Festival celebrations here in beautiful Yunnan.

Links to Our Page:
https://www.facebook.com/GoYunnan.Official
https://www.tiktok.com/@visityunnan

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-spring-festival-celebration-explore-beautiful-yunnan-302353053.html

SOURCE Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.