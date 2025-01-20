Saasyan Introduces New Reseller Partner Program

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saasyan, a leader in AI-powered online student safety, has announced the reintroduction of their reseller partner program after a three-year hiatus.

Focused solely on the K-12 segment, Saasyan’s partnership opportunity provides resellers with a niche market in which to operate, with online student safety solutions to fit schools of all sizes, locations and demographics.

Saasyan’s flagship online student safety solution Assure is a comprehensive suite of offerings, equipping schools with advanced web filtering, real-time safety and wellbeing risk alerts and detailed online activity reports.

The introduction of the Assure On-Device and On-Premises Web Filters further extends the reach of Saasyan’s online student safety capabilities by providing schools with advanced web filtering, deep inspection and single pane of glass management and reporting.

Supporting both Windows and MacOS, the Assure On-Device Web Filter allows schools to monitor student online activity both on and off school premises.

The modular nature of the Assure product suite enables resellers to tailor solutions to meet the online safety and web filtering needs of schools of all sizes and demographics.

“There’s increasing demand for a feature complete, K-12 centric Web Filtering and online safety solution. We’re thrilled to have launched our improved reseller program and are looking forward to addressing this demand with our partners.”- Greg Margossian, Saasyan Founder and Managing Director.

To learn more about Saasyan’s Reseller Partner Program, visit https://www.saasyan.com/partners

