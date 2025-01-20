AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Saasyan Introduces New Reseller Partner Program

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saasyan, a leader in AI-powered online student safety, has announced the reintroduction of their reseller partner program after a three-year hiatus. 

Focused solely on the K-12 segment, Saasyan’s partnership opportunity provides resellers with a niche market in which to operate, with online student safety solutions to fit schools of all sizes, locations and demographics. 

Saasyan’s flagship online student safety solution Assure is a comprehensive suite of offerings, equipping schools with advanced web filtering, real-time safety and wellbeing risk alerts and detailed online activity reports. 

The introduction of the Assure On-Device and On-Premises Web Filters further extends the reach of Saasyan’s online student safety capabilities by providing schools with advanced web filtering, deep inspection and single pane of glass management and reporting. 

Supporting both Windows and MacOS, the Assure On-Device Web Filter allows schools to monitor student online activity both on and off school premises. 

The modular nature of the Assure product suite enables resellers to tailor solutions to meet the online safety and web filtering needs of schools of all sizes and demographics.  

“There’s increasing demand for a feature complete, K-12 centric Web Filtering and online safety solution. We’re thrilled to have launched our improved reseller program and are looking forward to addressing this demand with our partners.”- Greg Margossian, Saasyan Founder and Managing Director. 

To learn more about Saasyan’s Reseller Partner Program, visit https://www.saasyan.com/partners  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/saasyan-introduces-new-reseller-partner-program-302354862.html

SOURCE Saasyan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.