SMU at 25: Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation and a Bold Vision for the Future

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Twenty-five years ago, Singapore Management University (SMU) started out as a bold experiment in transforming the higher education in Singapore. Today, it has already gained the recognition of being a globally recognised institution at the forefront of transformative education and cutting-edge research, shaping future leaders in Asia and beyond. As SMU marks this milestone, the university is not just reflecting on its achievements but charting a path forward with renewed purpose.

From Pioneering Beginnings to Regional Leadership

Established in 2000, SMU was designed to redefine the education landscape in Singapore. Its approach—interdisciplinary, interactive, and internationally oriented—was groundbreaking. Since then, the university’s influence has extended far beyond Singapore, with a growing network of alumni shaping industries globally.

Under the leadership of Professor Lily Kong, SMU’s fifth president, first Singaporean to lead SMU and first Singaporean woman to serve as president in any university in Singapore, the university has grown in stature. SMU’s endowment fund, infrastructure, and international outreach have also expanded significantly, with three overseas offices, in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City established in less than two years, underscoring the commitment to foster connections, strengthen existing partnerships and contribute to Asia’s growth.

SMU has also distinguished itself as a trailblazer in higher education, redefining learning and research to address local and global challenges.

Driving Transformative Education

SMU’s distinctive approach to education blends academic rigour with industry relevance, equipping graduates with the skills and mindset to excel in a dynamic world. Notable milestones include:

The launch of the Politics, Law, and Economics (PLE) and BSc (Computing and Law) programmes—Singapore-first initiatives designed to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and analytical skills to address complex global challenges.

and programmes—Singapore-first initiatives designed to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and analytical skills to address complex global challenges. The introduction of Individualised Majors under the College of Integrative Studies, that empowers students to design their own multidisciplinary learning pathways according to their individual passion and career aspirations.

under the College of Integrative Studies, that empowers students to design their own multidisciplinary learning pathways according to their individual passion and career aspirations. The establishment of over 50 sustainability-focused courses, aligning education with pressing environmental imperatives.

The SMU-X experiential learning model, which has won international accolades such as the QS Innovation in Business Education Award and the International Green Gown Awards for fostering next-generation learning.

Enhancing Accessibility and Equity in Education

In its commitment to inclusivity, SMU has expanded its financial assistance programme through SMU Access Plus, an enhanced version of SMU Access and will be SMU’s most generous financial assistance support to-date. An initiative designed to remove financial barriers for students from lower-income families, SMU Access Plus would cover a range of financial support, ensuring that talented individuals can pursue their aspirations regardless of financial circumstances.

This initiative not only levels the playing field for SMU students but also sets a benchmark for global institutions striving to democratise access to quality education.

Research with Societal Impact

SMU has set benchmarks in research excellence, addressing critical issues such as urban resilience, cybersecurity, and ageing populations:

Cooling Singapore Project: A pioneering Digital Urban Climate Twin, providing policymakers with actionable insights to mitigate urban heat.

A pioneering Digital Urban Climate Twin, providing policymakers with actionable insights to mitigate urban heat. Scam Detection Technology: A Google-recognised innovation enhancing cybersecurity for individuals and organisations.

A Google-recognised innovation enhancing cybersecurity for individuals and organisations. Research on Ageing (ROSA): Studies that shape policies for age-friendly cities, addressing demographic shifts.

In recognition of its impactful research, SMU has achieved global rankings, including the #1 position in Singapore and #2 in Asia for impactful business research by the Financial Times.

Shaping the Next Chapter

As SMU embarks on its next phase of growth, its refreshed Vision and Mission reflect a commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration:

VISION

Asia’s premier global city university

At the nexus of management, social sciences and technology

Driving innovations, transcending boundaries, transforming lives.

MISSION

Nurture a community of independent lifelong learners and change agents

Enable world-class researchers to address societal challenges

Harness partnerships to serve as gateway between Asia and the world

Transform lives to create sustainable futures

Strengthening Global Partnerships

SMU’s strategic initiatives have expanded its influence across the region, particularly in ASEAN markets. Its overseas centres in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam serve as conduits for collaborations, fostering economic growth and cross-border partnerships.

The university’s flagship events, such as the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition, promote entrepreneurship, while its lifelong learning initiatives have equipped over 15,000 professionals with critical skills to adapt to evolving workforce demands.

In celebrating SMU’s 25th anniversary, Professor Lily Kong, President of SMU, reflected on the university’s journey and aspirations: “As our young undergraduates explore the world, it is essential that they cultivate a well-rounded global perspective while deeply appreciating Asia’s rich social, cultural, and economic tapestry. These qualities—being Asia-ready and globally agile—are highly valued by global and regional enterprises alike, empowering our students to navigate and contribute meaningfully to a dynamic world.”

Prof. Kong also emphasised the significance of SMU’s refreshed vision and mission statements, stating, “While we honour the achievements of the past 25 years, we look forward with renewed purpose. These statements encapsulate our identity as a global city university rooted in Asia—driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and transforming lives as we navigate the next chapter of our journey.”

Piyush Gupta, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, on SMU’s Role in Shaping Future Leaders

Mr Piyush Gupta added his perspective on the university’s impact: “SMU’s unique emphasis on interdisciplinary education, innovation, and its commitment to societal impact has made it a driving force in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. The university’s ability to adapt to the evolving demands of a global landscape ensures that its graduates are not only equipped with the skills needed to succeed but also the values to lead with purpose. As we celebrate 25 years, SMU continues to demonstrate its vital role in educating the changemakers who will influence industries, communities, and societies worldwide.”

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Promise

With 25 years of achievements as a foundation, SMU continues to push boundaries, leveraging its unique positioning at the nexus of management, social sciences, and technology. As Singapore evolves as a global hub, SMU remains a pivotal force in developing talent, fostering innovation, and addressing the critical challenges of our time.

About Singapore Management University

Established in 2000, Singapore Management University (SMU) is recognised for its disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research that addresses issues of global relevance, impacting business, government, and society. Its distinctive education, incorporating innovative experiential learning, aims to nurture global citizens, entrepreneurs and change agents. With more than 13,000 students, SMU offers a wide range of bachelors, masters and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with six of its eight schools – Accountancy, Business, Computing, Economics, Law and Social Sciences. Its seventh school, the SMU College of Integrative Studies, offers degree programmes in deep, integrative interdisciplinary education. The College of Graduate Research Studies, SMU’s eighth school, enhances integration and interdisciplinarity across the various SMU postgraduate research programmes that will enable students to gain a holistic learning experience and well-grounded approach to their research. SMU also offers a growing number of executive development and continuing education programmes. Through its city campus, SMU focuses on making meaningful impact on Singapore and beyond through its partnerships with industry, policy makers and academic institutions. https://www.smu.edu.sg/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/smu-at-25-celebrating-a-legacy-of-innovation-and-a-bold-vision-for-the-future-302354930.html

SOURCE Singapore Management University (SMU)