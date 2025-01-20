TTV Lunar New Year Special – The 2025 TTV SUPER STAR

Cyndi Wang takes the stage and brings an enthusiastic opening performance

TAIPEI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV)’s Lunar New Year’s Eve special 2025 TTV SUPER STAR will be broadcast globally on January 28th. This large-scale music event accompanies Chinese audiences around the world in celebrating the final night of the year. Cyndi Wang will take on the role of the TTV SUPER STAR leader, kicking off this year’s program with her dreamy and sweet performance. Numerous renowned Chinese artists and international superstars will be divided into red and white teams, delivering spectacular performances back-to-back to welcome the Year of the Snake with audiences worldwide.

The TTV Super Star, now in its 16th year, continues to captivate audiences with its spectacular red and white team singing competition, accompanying Chinese viewers around the world during the Lunar New Year’s Eve family gatherings to welcome the new year. In 2025, renowned Chinese artists and international superstars will take the stage, including popular South Korean girl group Kep1er, BAEKHO, Cyndi Wang, Show Lo, MJ116, Mixer, Amber An, YELLOW, Chih Siou, Bii, TRASH, The Last Day of Summer 831, Henry Hsu, W0LF(S), Accusefive, ØZI, Shi Shi, and Wing, among others.

Cyndi Wang takes the TTV Super Star stage for the eighth time, this year serving as the program’s opening ambassador for the very first time. With her sweet and energetic performance, she sets the tone for the show. Dressed in a stunning red dress featuring a heart-shaped cutout design on the right waist, Cyndi dazzled the audience. Accompanied by 20 dancers, she seemed to radiate love with every step of her choreography. Cyndi brought elements from her highly praised concert performance to the stage, delivering a spectacular medley of “Just Break Up” and “Heart to Heart” on Lunar New Year’s Eve. Her vibrant and electrifying performance is sure to ignite the energy of the entire audience. Cyndi also revealed that this year she will transform into Cupid, making a special appearance in the TTV Super Star opening video. Playfully shooting an arrow, she transitions into her performance of “Just Break Up,” symbolizing renewal and fresh beginnings. Don’t miss the broadcast of this spectacular performance on Lunar New Year’s Eve!

The spectacular TTV program, the 2025 TTV SUPER STAR, will be broadcast on Lunar New Year’s Eve (January 28, 2025) on Taiwan Television (TTV Main Channel). The overseas broadcast platforms include StarHub in Singapore, Astro in Malaysia and Brunei, and TTV SUPER STAR official YouTube channel (except in Taiwan and overseas licensed areas). People all around the world can experience the Lunar New Year atmosphere of TTV SUPER STAR through the above platforms! For more information, please visit to the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/superstarttv/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ttv-lunar-new-year-special–the-2025-ttv-super-star-302354954.html

SOURCE Taiwan Television Enterprise