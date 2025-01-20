AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives Bureau Veritas Carbon Footprint Verification

PRNewswire January 21, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider Bureau Veritas. The certification process encompasses raw material procurement, pre-processing, manufacturing and transportation. This certification affirms that the greenhouse gas emissions of the Vanguard 1P trackers throughout their lifecycle comply with the requirements set forth in ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases — Carbon footprint of products — Requirements and guidelines for quantification). TrinaTracker, a leading smart tracking system provider, is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and low-carbon products to its global customer base. The latest certification not only underscores this commitment but also establishes a benchmark for sustainable development worldwide.

Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and based in France, provides independent verification services in many areas, including quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and social responsibility, with certifications that are globally trusted.

In October TrinaTracker was honored with the Green Supply Chain Leadership Award by Bureau Veritas for its exceptional contributions to incorporating green principles throughout the entire supply chain, accelerated green transformation of supply chains, promoting resource efficiency and minimizing environmental impact through technological innovation.

TrinaTracker’s outstanding carbon footprint performance reflects a strong commitment to the sustainability management philosophy of Trinasolar. The company achieved several significant milestones in its green development journey last year: In March the global safety science leader UL Solutions awarded Trinasolar’s full range of Vertex N products with Product Carbon Footprint Certification; in June TrinaTracker’s manufacturing plant in Viana, Spain, received Bureau Veritas’ Organizational Carbon Footprint Certification; and in November Trinasolar’s Vertex N PV modules passed the rigorous carbon emissions review conducted by the French Energy Regulatory Commission, earning French Carbon Footprint Certification and securing market access to France.

Trinasolar is deeply committed to combating climate change and will continue to reduce carbon emissions across its operations and value chain. By advancing zero-carbon operations, establishing a zero-carbon value chain and producing zero-carbon products, Trinasolar aims to create a zero-carbon model. This commitment not only supports the global fight against climate change but also reinforces the company’s dedication to environmental protection and making a significant contribution to the transition to sustainable energy.

SOURCE TrinaTracker

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.