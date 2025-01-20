AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nha Xinh Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Vietnamese Interior Design

PRNewswire January 20, 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Established in 1999 during the formative years of Vietnam’s interior design industry, Nha Xinh has emerged as a pioneering force in creating exquisite living spaces. Founded by Architect Nguyen Quoc Khanh also known as the founder and chairman of AA Corporation, Nha Xinh serves as the flagship brand of AKA Furniture, representing over 20 prestigious international brands and attracting hundreds of thousands of customers annually. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, sophisticated interior products that align with modern lifestyles, earning the trust of millions who seek to create warm, luxurious, and personalized environments.

The majority of Nha Xinh’s products are manufactured at AA Tay Ninh, one of Southeast Asia’s largest furniture production facilities, spanning 150 hectares. This state-of-the-art facility not only supplies products to Nha Xinh stores but also serves five-star hotels, resorts, and international markets.

For over 25 years, Nha Xinh has consistently led Vietnam’s interior design sector through continuous innovation and a unique collection of products. With a comprehensive range that includes sofas, dining tables, beds, chairs, and decorations, Nha Xinh operates ten nationwide stores that showcase inspiring spaces characterized by elegant and contemporary designs. Additionally, Nha Xinh and AKA Furniture boast a team of passionate experts providing end-to-end interior design solutions from consultation to installation. They have successfully furnished luxury residential projects in prestigious developments such as Ecopark, Sun Grand, Vinhomes, and Phu My Hung.

At the core of Nha Xinh’s values lies a commitment to preserving and promoting Vietnamese heritage. The brand takes pride in showcasing the creativity of local designers and the craftsmanship of artisans through its products, seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with modern trends. Driven by a passion for elevating Vietnamese interior design, Nha Xinh actively seeks collaborations with talented designers.

Looking ahead, AKA Furniture envisions a future where Nha Xinh and its portfolio of international brands including BoConcept, Bellavita Luxury, AA Deco, and Calligaris continue to thrive. The company remains committed to offering customers premium quality products, exceptional service, and refined shopping experiences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nha-xinh-celebrates-25-years-of-excellence-in-vietnamese-interior-design-302355133.html

SOURCE Nha Xinh

