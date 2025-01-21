AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trinasolar Powers AstraZeneca’s Sustainability Vision with Cutting-Edge Solar Carpark Rooftop Install

PRNewswire January 21, 2025

AstraZeneca’s Sydney manufacturing operation boosted by clean energy, supporting global carbon-neutral goals

SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage, has partnered with Smart Commercial Solar to deliver an advanced solar panel installation for AstraZeneca’s new major rooftop car park at its Macquarie Park manufacturing complex.

The project, a bold and impactful initiative, provides significant energy savings by utilising a relatively new innovation in commercial renewable energy – solar car shades.

The Macquarie Park development features 1,092 Trinasolar modules, generating approximately 911 MWh annually and enabling solar energy to meet 16% of the site’s energy needs. Completed in just six months, the car shade project supports AstraZeneca’s Ambition Zero Carbon program and integrates four electric vehicle charging stations for staff and visitors, further showcasing AstraZeneca’s commitment to clean energy innovation.

Anastasi Kotoros, Project Lead from EPC, Smart Commercial Solar, highlighted the importance of choosing the right hardware for commercial installs:

“With a focus on functional design and efficiency, Trinasolar’s bifacial modules allow sunlight to pass through and increase yield from reflected rays. Trinasolar’s hardware was a natural choice for this installation. With the cutting-edge, modern glass panelling enabled us to create a practical, user-friendly solar car park that perfectly complements AstraZeneca’s sustainability goals.”

Edison Zhou, Group Director of Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan, Trinasolar Asia Pacific, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and acknowledged the expertise of the Smart Commercial team as a key to the project’s success:

“It’s always exciting to see large-scale rooftop car park installations come to life, especially when they deliver on both exceptional performance and sleek aesthetics. This installation not only provides much-needed shade in the hotter months but also contributes to AstraZeneca’s ambitious sustainability targets. The collaboration with Smart Commercial Solar has resulted in a high-quality, visually impressive system that will deliver meaningful energy savings for AstraZeneca for years to come.”

The project’s benefits go beyond energy savings. On a global scale, AstraZeneca aims to reduce its scope one and two energy emissions by 98% by the end of 2025. The Macquarie Park carpark installation is a tangible step towards achieving this target. Additionally, by powering four EV chargers, the project supports AstraZeneca’s transition to electric vehicles, offering real savings to our both employees and visitors alike.

The collaboration exemplifies Trinasolar and Smart Commercial Solar’s shared commitment to driving renewable energy adoption in Australia. By combining Trinasolar’s high-efficiency solar technology and on-ground support with Smart Commercial Solar’s design and installation expertise, the project sets a gold standard for rooftop solar installations, an increasingly popular solution for organisations striving to meet their sustainability goals.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/trinasolar-powers-astrazenecas-sustainability-vision-with-cutting-edge-solar-carpark-rooftop-install-302355911.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.

