Ampace Unveils E30P at Bharat Battery Show: Powering Green Mobility in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ampace, a global leader in lithium-ion battery solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of our new E30P cell at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show, held from January 19-21, marking a significant step in advancing green mobility solutions in India. On January 19, Ampace introduced E30P officially, bringing cutting-edge battery technology to India’s rapidly growing electric two-wheeler market.

Addressing India’s EV Market Needs: Bridging the Gap Between Performance, Long life and Economy

India is experiencing rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption, particularly in the two-wheeler segment. Electric motorcycles and scooters have become increasingly popular for their eco-friendly benefits and convenience, catering to a wide range of applications from daily commuting to food delivery. However, one of the biggest challenges facing the sector is the balance between higher performance, longer life and better economy in battery technology.

The E30P is designed specifically to address these challenges, offering a battery solution that delivers both high performance and long endurance, meeting the unique demands of the Indian market. With a focus on electric two-wheelers, the E30P provides an optimal balance between performance, reliability, and economy.

E30P: The Power of Innovation — “Easy to Go”

The E30P, featuring Ampace’s proprietary BP (Boost Power) system, is a breakthrough in battery technology. The BP system improves energy density and safety by using advanced materials in the cathode, anode, and graphite, allowing for faster deintercalation of lithium ions and lower energy consumption. This results in superior power, longer battery life, and enhanced safety.

Rajeev Prasad, Ampace’s Director of India Market Sales, addressed the audience during the product launch, saying, “The E30P stands for endurance, capacity, and power — form the foundation of the E30P. This isn’t just a name; it’s a promise of reliable, high-performing energy storage that empowers customers to achieve more. We are excited to introduce the E30P to India, a solution that is tailored to meet the needs of electric two-wheelers in the country.”

The E30P battery comes in a standardized 35205 cylindrical cell size, with a 35mm diameter and 205mm height. This size is optimized for mainstream electric motorcycles and scooters in India, ensuring that the battery packs fit a variety of models including motorcycles, scooters, and maxi-scooters.

Diverse Compatibility to Meet Various Needs:

The E30P cell, with its 30Ah capacity and 35205 dimensions, is highly suitable for electric two-wheeler battery packs in the Indian market. Whether for standard motorcycles, scooters, or underbone models, its flexible battery pack design can adapt to different application scenarios.

Outstanding Range and High Performance:

The E30P cell supports multiple battery solutions, such as a 1.5kWh battery for daily commuting, a 3kWh battery for delivery services, and high-capacity, high-power batteries for long-range, high-speed electric motorcycles. It meets a wide range of range and performance requirements.

Economical and Efficiency Gains:

Compared to traditional 21700 cells, the E30P offers a 600% increase in capacity. This allows for a more streamlined battery pack design, reducing welding points and component usage. As a result, it lowers the design and manufacturing costs of the pack while improving product reliability.

Ultimate Safety to Ensure User Experience:

The E30P cell incorporates Ampace’s BP technology system, providing high thermal stability and effectively preventing thermal runaway issues. Additionally, the cell has undergone rigorous mechanical performance testing and safety certifications to ensure exceptional safety in extreme environments and applications.

Fast Charging to Enhance User Experience:

The E30P supports both daily fast charging and emergency quick charging scenarios. It can charge to 95% in just 47 minutes under daily fast charging conditions, and up to 50% in only 15 minutes during emergency charging, significantly enhancing user convenience.

Future Outlook: Empowering India’s Green Mobility Revolution

Looking forward, Ampace is committed to furthering the development of India’s green mobility sector. As electric two-wheelers continue to grow in popularity, the E30P represents a significant step toward improving the performance, economy, and sustainability of electric vehicles in India.

Ampace’s entry into the Indian market with the E30P battery cell is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric two-wheelers in India, offering powerful, reliable, and safe solutions that meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers and businesses.

