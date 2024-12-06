Breaking Down Silos: IQAX eBL Interoperability Approved by IG P&I Clubs

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IQAX Limited’s electronic bill of lading (eBL) solution has received approval from the International Group of P&I Clubs (IG P&I Clubs) for IQAX eBL interoperable addendum (version dated 6 December 2024).

This official approval extends IQAX eBL’s capabilities to include eBL transactions between IQAX eBL and other approved eBL solution providers, marking a crucial step toward achieving seamless digital trade documentation across platforms. The approval builds upon IQAX eBL’s existing success, which has seen over 20,000 customers trust the platform for digital bill-of-lading transactions since its initial IG P&I Clubs approval in June 2022.

“This approval means our customers can conduct inter-platform transfers with the same confidence they’ve had in our standalone solution,” said Lionel Louie, Chief Commercial Officer of IQAX. “They can be assured that eBL-related liabilities are covered under standard P&I terms, identical to paper bills of lading.”

The newly approved interoperable addendum highlights that the current interoperable eBL approach—utilizing GSBN as a Control Tracking Registry—ensures the uniqueness and validity of interoperable transfers. This not only satisfies the legal requirements for IG P&I Club approval but also establishes a scalable and commercially viable solution that brings us closer to the goal of full eBL adoption.

IQAX’s recent interoperability initiative with ICE Digital Trade, for example, demonstrates the practical application of cross-platform eBL transfers, ensuring security and legal compliance every step of the way.

“This approval positions IQAX at the forefront of digital trade innovation,” said Lionel Louie. “We are now equipped to support interoperability with other eBL platforms that share our vision for an interconnected future. We look forward to establishing partnerships with like-minded organizations to drive the digital transformation of global trade documentation.”

IQAX remains committed to expanding its network of interoperable partners and continuing to enhance its digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global trade community.

About IQAX

IQAX Limited is a global information technology company that provides intelligent digital transformation solutions using blockchain for enterprises in the logistics ecosystem. Backed by a strong heritage in container shipping, IQAX strives to foster a harmonized and connected global trade environment. As an industry leader, IQAX connects with shippers, consignees, freight forwarders, carriers, terminals, and financial institutions, and empowers them with digitized solutions to meet emerging business challenges throughout the supply chain.

IQAX is an independent technology company wholly owned by Orient Overseas International Ltd. (HKEX:0316), which is in turn part of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), one of the largest integrated international transport and logistics companies in the world.

