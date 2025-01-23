AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Kavalan Launches Exclusive Grand Reserve No. 1 and No. 2 for Lotte Duty Free

PRNewswire January 23, 2025

Vinho’s Legacy Enhanced by Amontillado, Madeira and Ruby Port

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan Distillery is proud to announce its first new expressions of 2025 exclusive to Lotte Duty Free. The Grand Reserve No. 1 and No. 2 feature Kavalan’s iconic Vinho wine casks, with the oak treated using a unique shave-toast-rechar (STR) technique designed to unlock the cask’s hidden flavours.

Grand Reserve No. 1 combines the Vinho wine casks with rare Spanish Amontillado sherry casks, delivering flavours of apricot jam, dried berries, and caramel cream. Meanwhile, Grand Reserve No. 2 blends Vinho wine with Madeira and Portuguese ruby port casks, offering a rich, fruity profile and creaminess with notes of candied fruits.

The Grand Reserve series centers on Kavalan’s iconic Vinho wine casks, enhanced by exceptional barrel-aging and blending craftsmanship to showcase Kavalan’s signature complexity and depth. The box and bottle feature Yilan’s iconic Snow Mountain range, the water source for Kavalan whisky.

The Grand Reserve series will be available starting January 17 at Lotte Duty Free stores.

Grand Reserve No. 1 – 40% ABV, 1000 ml.

Description:
No.1 in this series combines Vinho wine casks with rare Spanish Amontillado sherry casks to unveil flavours of apricot jam, dried berries, and caramel cream. The rich aroma, smooth texture, and delicate, distinctive flavours create a balanced and memorable multi-layered journey.

Tasting Notes:

  • Colour: Deep chestnut red
  • Nose: Rich aromas of apricot jam and caramel, with accents of dried and candied fruits, create a multi-layered profile. Fresh melon and pomegranate add vibrant fruitiness, culminating in a finish of almond chocolate and brown sugar syrup. The bouquet is complex and full-bodied, providing a deeply satisfying experience.
  • Palate: A sip reveals rich aromas of hazelnuts, creamy custard, and ripe berry jam, accompanied by lingering notes of honey, cinnamon, caramel, and coffee. Subtle hints of spice weave through, leading to a long, sweet finish.

Grand Reserve No. 2 – 40% ABV, 1000 ml.

Description:
No.2 in this series melds the fruity notes of Vinho wine casks with the character of Madeira casks and the spicy nuances of Portuguese ruby port casks. This expression offers a bouquet of rich fruits, candied fruits, and creamy pastries, accented by subtle hints of nuts and wood. The vibrant body, smooth palate, and extended finish create a refined and memorable tasting experience.

Tasting Notes:

  • Colour: Bright auburn
  • Nose: Aromas of maple syrup and walnut tart meld with the tangy sweetness of berry cheesecake, mango, pineapple, and cantaloupe. The finish unveils roasted oolong tea notes, highlighted by a touch of sweet longan honey.
  • Palate: Blackberry and cherry are complemented by preserved plums and raisins, creating a rich and full fruit aroma. Cardamom, pepper, and woody notes intertwine, with hints of smokiness and subtle spices on the palate.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kavalan-launches-exclusive-grand-reserve-no-1-and-no-2-for-lotte-duty-free-302355962.html

SOURCE Kavalan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.