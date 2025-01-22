AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Year, New Horizons: Discover Why Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort is the Ultimate Getaway

PRNewswire January 22, 2025

VUNG TAU, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Now that the new year is here, it’s the perfect time to plan your next escape to Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort, a top destination for those seeking a mix of luxury, natural beauty, and vibrant activities. Here’s why this premier resort should be on your radar for an extraordinary year ahead:

  1. Ocean Breeze Retreats 
    Kick off the year at Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort, located just a 2-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City. This stunning 31-hectare coastal sanctuary offers panoramic ocean views and lush tropical gardens. With a 2-way complimentary shuttle service or airport transfer from the city, your journey to relaxation and rejuvenation is both smooth and convenient.
  2. Nearby Attractions
    Enhance your stay with nearby attractions such as Hamptons Pier & Mall for shopping and dining, and the ocean view rooftop bar. For additional relaxation and adventure, explore local hot springs, a golf course, traditional fishing markets, and more.
  3. Elegant Accommodations
    Choose from 152 beautifully designed rooms with lake or sea views or indulge in one of 86 The Level 1-to-4-bedroom villas featuring private pools and terraces. Guests at The Level enjoy exclusive benefits, including personalized services, access to a private lounge and pool, and more.
  4. All-Inclusive Convenience
    The ALL-INCLUSIVE simplifies your vacation experience by providing comprehensive access to amenities, activities, and dining options. This hassle-free approach allows you to fully immerse yourself in relaxation and enjoyment.
  5. Gourmet Dining
    Experience a range of dining options: SASA offers a diverse selection of Asian cuisines, MUOI provides authentic Vietnamese dishes, and BREEZA BEACH CLUB serves Mediterranean fare with live music and themed events. ELYXR CAFÉ is ideal for light refreshments and intimate conversations.
  6. Diverse Activities
    Stay engaged with a variety of activities. Enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour sports courts (including tennis & basketball, pickleball), and biking. Enjoy exciting poolside activities with direct beach access or embark on a unique adventure with an underwater scooter or electronic keyboard. Engage in unique experiences like exploring WILLOW’S FARM, where you can plant, fish, cook, or feed animals. Families can explore KIDSDOM, while evenings feature sunset cocktails, bonfires with marshmallow roasts, board game nights, or open-air movies.
  7. Spa & Wellness 
    Refresh at YHI SPA with a range of treatments, hair and nail services, or indulge in the 4-step and 7-step WELLNESS packages and pathway. The tranquil environment is perfect for escaping everyday stress and revitalizing your body and mind. For villa guests, enhance your stay with our WELLNESS IN-VILLA amenities, including meditation essentials, yoga gear, a Vitamin C showerhead, and body mist, all designed for relaxation and balance. 
  8. Ideal for Special Occasions
    For events and conferences, Meliá Ho Tram offers fully equipped, a lavish ballroom and modern meeting spaces. The resort’s outdoor areas, such as the Beach Garden and Lake Garden, provide beautiful settings ideal for various types of events, including weddings, engagements, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and anniversaries.
  9. Pet-Friendly Luxury
    Meliá Ho Tram is pet-friendly, with a pet park, pet pathways, and in-room dining options for your furry friends, making it a true family getaway. 

    Make Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort your top choice for this year and enjoy a blend of luxury, natural beauty, and exciting activities. Book now for an unforgettable getaway.

Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort:

Media Contact: [Nguyen Mai-Tea], [nguyen.mai@melia.com]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-year-new-horizons-discover-why-melia-ho-tram-beach-resort-is-the-ultimate-getaway-302357157.html

SOURCE Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort

