BingX’s 2024 in Vietnam: Strengthening Market Presence and Driving Innovation

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, the global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has marked a year of substantial growth and meaningful engagement in Vietnam. As part of its strategic initiative ExpansionX, BingX identified Vietnam as a key market for its global growth, underpinned by a strong commitment to the local crypto ecosystem and a focus on community engagement, education, and social responsibility.

Pioneering Leadership in Vietnam

BingX appointed Alex Nguyen as its spokesperson for Vietnam, leveraging his over 20 years of experience in finance, marketing, and blockchain to enhance its market presence. Known for his thought leadership, Alex has been instrumental in advancing BingX’s mission to connect with local users and promote blockchain adoption in the country. He played a key role in representing the platform at major events, including the Vietnam Crypto Market Report 2024 AMA and the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS) 2024, where his keynote speech emphasized BingX’s leadership in driving crypto and blockchain innovation in Vietnam. Alex is set to continue spearheading BingX’s expansion in Vietnam.

A Year of Community Engagement and Recognition

BingX solidified its connection with the local community through strategic sponsorships and interactive initiatives. Key highlights include:

Platinum Sponsorship at GM Vietnam 2024: BingX engaged over 5,000 attendees with an interactive booth showcasing games and exclusive merchandise, elevating its visibility within the Vietnamese crypto market.

Diamond Sponsorship at VTIS 2024: With 18,000+ attendees, BingX’s booth stood out as a focal point, generating substantial interest and reinforcing its leadership in the industry.

Beyond event sponsorships, BingX organized creative campaigns to foster community spirit, such as the Pizza’s Day Giveaway, distributing over 300 pizzas to partners and users, and the Mooncake Event, celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with exclusive BingX-branded mooncake boxes.

Market Insights: A Vision for Vietnam’s Crypto Future

BingX’s commitment to providing valuable market insights was exemplified by its collaboration with Coin68 and Kyros Ventures to produce the Vietnam Crypto Market Report 2024. This comprehensive report offered in-depth analysis of market data, investor sentiment, and future projections. It revealed that 93.5% of respondents are optimistic about the upcoming altcoin season in 2025, positioning BingX as an integral player in shaping the future of Vietnam’s crypto market.

Empowering the New Wave of Crypto Users

BingX’s commitment to education continued with its sponsorship of The Token Show, a popular podcast dedicated to educating new crypto users. With over 223,000 views on YouTube and a total of 1.55 million views across social media platforms, the show effectively simplified crypto concepts for a broader audience, reinforcing BingX’s leadership in crypto education and advocacy for new traders.

Social Responsibility: Making a Difference Beyond Trading

BingX’s dedication to corporate social responsibility was demonstrated through its efforts in Vietnam’s recovery after Typhoon Yagi. The exchange donated 1 billion VND to support the rebuilding of communities in northern Vietnam. Additionally, BingX sponsored the “Bến Tre Charity” event, which focused on building infrastructure and hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival for children in Giồng Trôm District, Bến Tre Province.

Looking Ahead to 2025

“Building on the strong foundation laid in 2024, we aim to deepen our engagement with the local community and accelerate blockchain adoption in Vietnam. The opportunities ahead are vast, and we are excited to lead the way in delivering innovation and growth to the market,” said Alex Nguyen.

BingX’s achievements in Vietnam in 2024 mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. With a focus on innovation, user empowerment, and continued social impact, BingX is poised to lead the growth of Vietnam’s crypto ecosystem. As the country’s digital economy evolves, BingX remains committed to driving meaningful progress and delivering unparalleled value to its users.

