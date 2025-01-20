Agoda Expands Its Eco Deals Program Pledging Up to $1.5 Million to Fund Critical Conservation Projects Across 10 Asian Markets in Partnership with WWF

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform, Agoda, announces the launch of its fourth Eco Deals program at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Malaysia, expanding its ongoing partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). In line with the forum’s theme, “Unity In Motion: Shaping ASEAN’s Tourism Tomorrow,” this initiative supports the protection of wildlife and the conservation of critical habitats in Asia.

Agoda has set a donation target of USD 1.5 million surpassing the previous year’s goal of USD 1 million in 2024. This year, the program expands to include Japan and Korea, covering 10 markets in total. Similar to previous editions, Agoda will donate USD 1 towards WWF`s conservation efforts for every program booking made at a participating hotel.

The Eco Deals initiative will fund a wide array of conservation activities, including restoring wetlands in Japan, protecting spoonbills in Korea, and ongoing projects such as advancing tiger conservation in Malaysia, protecting whale sharks in the Philippines, conserving elephants in Thailand, safeguarding saolas in Viet Nam, restoring ecosystems in Indonesia, developing urban wetlands in Laos PDR, and supporting rangers in Cambodia. The Eco Deals program will be open to consumers for bookings from 20 January 2025 to 19 December 2025.

As part of the Eco Deals framework for 2025, Agoda is also introducing the Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund in collaboration with WWF-Singapore and UnTours Foundation. The fund provides affordable and flexible investment capital to support change-making businesses addressing sustainability challenges in the tourism sector. Agoda is designating USD 100,000 to the fund, with the potential to increase to USD 150,000 upon reaching the $1.5 million donation target.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, said “With Eco Deals 2025, we are committed to doing even more to support efforts to protect Asia’s remarkable destinations and wildlife. In partnership with WWF, our goal is to ensure that future generations can explore the world affordably while preserving its natural beauty. The Eco Deals Program has been an important initiative for our hotel partners since its inception in 2022, offering them an accessible way to support wildlife protection and habitat conservation projects. Building on past successes, we are scaling up this year by increasing our donation potential to USD 1.5 million and expanding our impact to projects in 10 markets. This expansion creates enhanced opportunities for hotels to participate in this meaningful effort. Additionally, the launch of the Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund will provide crucial support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), empowering them to adopt sustainable practices and contribute meaningfully to the tourism industry’s future.”

Through the Eco Deals program, hotel partners can offer customers discounted rates of up to 15%. In exchange, these participating partners receive the Eco Deals badge and are featured prominently across various Agoda platforms, including social media, banner promotions, customer emails, and in-app notifications, enhancing their visibility. Additionally, customers can easily find Eco Deals through Agoda’s dedicated landing pages, designed for seamless browsing on desktop and mobile devices.

Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said, “We encourage both public and private sectors to engage actively in fostering sustainable practices across ASEAN. As the chair of ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting 2025, we are pleased to see the collaboration between Agoda and WWF promoting travel that gives back to destinations which is in step with our theme “Unity In Motion: Shaping ASEAN’s Tourism Tomorrow,” and aligns with the focus of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 to develop sustainability in the tourism industry in Malaysia and beyond.”

Vivek Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of WWF-Singapore, added “Biodiversity is the foundation of life on Earth, intricately tied to the health of our planet and our well-being. Now in the fourth year of our impactful partnership, Agoda and WWF have made meaningful contributions to conservation across the region—supporting the protection of tiger populations in Malaysia, restoring degraded forest landscapes in Indonesia, and addressing human-elephant conflict and poaching in Thailand. This year, with our reach expanding to Japan and Korea, we’re poised to create an even greater impact. With WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report revealing a devastating 73% decline in global wildlife populations, the urgency to act has never been more pressing. Together with Agoda, we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a future where people and nature thrive together.”

The Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund is designed to provide investment capital to MSMEs in the tourism sector across several Southeast Asian markets, fostering innovation and advancing conservation to help shape the future of travel in a more sustainable way.

Under the fund scheme, eligible MSMEs seeking funding to enhance their sustainability efforts in the travel sector can apply for low-interest loans ranging from USD 10,000 to USD 25,000. The fund is managed by UnTours Foundation, ensuring effective application and screening processes, while Agoda contributes financing, investment decisions, and mentorship, with WWF-Singapore assisting in environmental guidance and due diligence. Interested businesses can submit their applications via the fund’s official webpage at https://untoursfoundation.org/sustainable-tourism-impact-fund.

With its global network encompassing diverse accommodations, and experiences, Agoda furthers its dedication to a more sustainable future for travel. Collaborations with organizations like WWF and UnTours Foundation bolster Agoda’s efforts, ensuring a positive ecological and socio-economic impact can be made through every journey.

