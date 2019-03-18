Facebook’s Former ANZ CEO, Stephen Scheeler, Headlining Info-Tech LIVE 2025 IT Event in Australia in March

Info-Tech Research Group has announced Stephen Scheeler, co-founder and CEO of Omniscient and former Facebook CEO for Australia and New Zealand, as a keynote speaker for LIVE 2025 in Australia. At the premier IT and business leadership event, to be held on March 18-19 at the Hilton Brisbane, Scheeler will share his expertise on the transformative impact of AI and innovation, providing actionable insights to help organisations navigate the future of technology and leadership.

SYDNEY, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT and research and advisory firm, has announced that Stephen Scheeler, an esteemed authority on AI and technological disruption, will keynote at the firm’s flagship Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia. As the CEO and co-founder of Omniscient, founder of The Digital CEO, and former Facebook CEO for Australia and New Zealand, Stephen is set to deliver a powerful presentation to attendees and regional media on the role of AI and innovation in reshaping industries, organisations, and leadership. The IT conference, scheduled for March 18-19, 2025, is set to be held at the Hilton Brisbane, Australia, for the first time in the region.

Stephen Scheeler brings a wealth of expertise, having guided Facebook’s ANZ operations through its transformation into one of the company’s most successful global markets. His keynote will draw on his experiences from working alongside well-known Silicon Valley technology pioneers like Mark Zuckerberg, offering attendees actionable insights into leveraging AI and technology to drive growth and resilience.

‘For the first time, Info-Tech LIVE is expanding to Australia, marking a significant milestone in our global presence. LIVE 2025 in Australia is set to empower IT and business leaders with strategies uniquely tailored to the region’s dynamic challenges and opportunities,’ says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. ‘Stephen Scheeler’s keynote will bring actionable insights into navigating today’s complex technological landscape, helping organisations harness the transformative power of AI and innovation to strengthen resilience and drive sustainable growth. His expertise will undoubtedly be one of the event’s key highlights.’

Stephen Scheeler’s keynote will anchor the event’s focus on transformative leadership and the evolving role of technology in enabling business success. Drawing on his work as a Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company and Executive-in-Residence at the Australian Graduate School of Management, he will explore how organisations can effectively adopt AI and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.

What to Expect at LIVE 2025 in Australia

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia will bring together IT and business leaders from across the region for an immersive two-day experience. Attendees can expect expert-led keynotes and discussions that address the most pressing challenges facing APAC organisations today, as well as exclusive networking opportunities.

For more information about the conference, please visit Info-Tech’s LIVE 2025 in Australia events page. Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

