Solar-Powered Tourism: How Bohol, Philippines’ Renewable Energy Fuels Ecotourism Growth

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tourism contributed 8.6% to the Philippines’ GDP in 2023, demonstrating its significance to the national economy. According to the 2023 Sustainable Travel Report, 76% of travelers prioritize eco-friendly options, prompting destinations to adopt greener initiatives. To support this growing trend and encourage sustainable development in the country, the Department of Tourism promotes the ANAHAW Philippine Sustainable Tourism Certification , recognizing eco-friendly accommodations that adopt energy-efficient and carbon-reducing practices.

Building on these efforts, solar power presents a scalable solution for reducing costs, increasing energy stability, and aligning with global sustainability goals, making it a key investment for eco-conscious tourism.

Harnessing Solar Energy to Power Bohol’s Top Destinations

Bohol, the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark, is harnessing renewable energy to support its booming tourism industry. With a remarkable 313% surge in visitors in 2023, the island taps on clean energy solutions to meet growing infrastructure demands. Central to these efforts is the Dagohoy Solar Power Project (DSPP), the island’s first large-scale solar farm.

DSPP, a collaborative effort between Dagohoy Green Energy Corporation (DGEC), a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), the Department of Energy (DOE), and Bohol local government units, uses 40,000 Trinasolar Vertex modules with a capacity of 27MWp to generate 41,000 MWh of electricity annually. This clean energy powers approximately 18,000 homes and major tourism sites, including the Chocolate Hills—a unique natural wonder of cone-shaped hills, and the Tarsier Sanctuary, home to one of the world’s smallest primates.

“The Dagohoy Solar Power Project is a key milestone in the transition to a net-zero future. Through our advanced solar technology solutions, we are supporting the transformation of energy systems and empowering communities. This project illustrates the vital role of renewable energy in meeting the growing demand for clean power,” said Elva Wang, Group Director of Southeast, South and Central Asia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific, a global leader in smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions.

Trinasolar at the Heart of Sustainable Tourism

Trinasolar‘s high-performance bifacial Vertex modules are weather-resistant built to thrive in harsh environments, ensuring reliable performance for years to come. These modules showcase impressive energy yield and low degradation rate, which help reduce operational costs and maintain long-term efficiency.

This innovation guarantees consistent power generation even in remote or weather-prone areas, making them perfect fit for eco-tourism destinations like Bohol.

Sustainability That Strengthens Bohol’s Economy

The Dagohoy Solar Power Project plays a critical role in Bohol’s sustainability strategy by reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 28,642 metric tons annually. It has created over 600 local jobs, boosting economic and business activities in the area.

“Bohol’s success highlights the potential for solar power to revolutionize tourism across the Philippines and Southeast Asia, providing a model for other regions looking to balance growth with environmental responsibility,” added Elva. As demand for sustainable travel continues to rise, renewable energy solutions like solar power are becoming essential to maintaining a thriving, resilient tourism sector.

“The Dagohoy Solar Power Project is a great step for Bohol’s sustainable future. In partnership with Trinasolar, PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) is proud to help power an iconic tourism destination in the country and its stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity. This project also strengthens Bohol’s clean energy adoption and resilience,” said Maria Victoria M. Olivar, PGEC’s Vice President for Business Development and Commercial Operations.

Bohol’s integration of solar energy into its tourism infrastructure shows how clean power can support economic growth, reduce environmental impact, and enhance visitor experiences. By embracing renewable solutions, the island sets a standard for responsible tourism that preserves natural wonders while building a more sustainable future.

