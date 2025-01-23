Zhangjiajie and Trip.com Group Partner to Unveil The Destination’s “Fairytale” Charm Globally

SHANGHAI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zhangjiajie, one of China’s most iconic and breathtaking natural destinations, is joining forces with Trip.com Group to offer international travellers engaging experiences in 2025. The strategic partnership, highlighted during the “Fairyland Zhangjiajie, Enchanting the World” event held in early January, sets the stage for a new chapter in the region’s tourism development.

This collaboration, co-hosted by the Zhangjiajie Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio & Television and Trip.com Group, brought together global travel influencers from 12 countries and regions. This includes the UK, South Korea, Japan, Spain, Australia, Canada, Belarus, South Africa, Colombia, Nepal, Ukraine, and Hong Kong, offering them a firsthand look at Zhangjiajie’s stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and authentic experiences. By showcasing these elements to a global audience, Zhangjiajie is positioning itself as an unmissable travel destination for 2025.

Exploring Zhangjiajie: A Gateway to New Experiences

Through this partnership, Trip.com Group is playing a key role in elevating Zhangjiajie’s status as a must-visit destination, promoting the city’s unique offerings to an international audience. The collaboration is focused on creating travel packages and innovative experiences that highlight the region’s natural wonders and rich cultural heritage. These offerings will cater to a range of travellers—from adventure seekers to culture enthusiasts, and those seeking luxury escapes.

During the “Fairyland Zhangjiajie, Enchanting the World” event, guests explored some of Zhangjiajie’s most famous landmarks, including the Yuanjiajie Area in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, which inspired the floating mountains of James Cameron’s Avatar. They ventured to Tianzi Mountain, where the mystical mountain mists provided a dreamlike backdrop, and took on the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon’s Glass Bridge, one of the world’s highest glass bridges, offering a thrilling, panoramic view of the abyss below.

For those with a thirst for adventure, Tianmen Mountain’s 999-step Stairway to Heaven and exhilarating zipline rides offer unbeatable adrenaline-filled moments. Meanwhile, cultural performances such as the “Charming Xiangxi” Show showcase the rich traditions of the region, including the Tujia ethnic group’s emotional “crying wedding” and the famed Xiangxi Corpse-Driving Ritual, making for unforgettable evening entertainment.

The collaboration between Zhangjiajie and Trip.com Group isn’t just about sightseeing—it’s about crafting memorable, immersive travel experiences. For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the destination’s offerings, the partnership introduces standout products such as Trip.com Group’s Country Retreats (Zhangjiajie Manxin Joint Branch), offering a stay that blends luxury with nature. This retreat, nestled in the heart of Zhangjiajie’s extraordinary landscapes, provides travellers with majestic views of the surrounding peaks and valleys, making it the perfect base to explore the region’s wonders.

A representative from the Zhangjiajie Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio & Television noted that this event marked the first major media tour of the year for Zhangjiajie and the largest such event since the implementation of the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

Looking ahead to 2025, Zhangjiajie is positioning itself to take full advantage of China’s tourism-boosting strategies. The city’s strategy will focus on four key areas: strengthening its brand, innovating marketing strategies, diversifying tourism offerings, and optimising services. Plans include hosting events like the Global Tourism Innovation Week and International Street Dance Week, collaborating with major international hub cities to create premium travel routes, and developing new cultural tourism products. The city also aims to introduce high-end vacation and mountain sports experiences while streamlining customs, payment systems, language services, accommodations, dining, and restroom facilities.

According to reports, Zhangjiajie’s inbound tourism saw explosive growth in 2024, with visitors from 183 countries and regions — 50 more than the previous peak. The city welcomed over 1.83 million international tourists, marking a 166.3% year-on-year increase.

The Zhangjiajie port handled 532,000 inbound and outbound travellers, maintaining its top status among non-provincial capital cities in central and western China. Inbound tourism revenue surged to US$1.008 billion, a remarkable 504.3% increase year-on-year.

This growth is expected to continue, supported by strategic initiatives aimed at driving high-quality growth in the sector.

Zhangjiajie’s collaboration with Trip.com Group signals an exciting future for the destination, and as the region prepares to welcome even more international visitors, it is clear that this partnership will continue to shape the future of tourism in Zhangjiajie—transforming it into a true “fairyland” for travellers from around the globe.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zhangjiajie-and-tripcom-group-partner-to-unveil-the-destinations-fairytale-charm-globally-302358169.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group