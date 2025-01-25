AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  international relations

China’s view of international order reflected in stories of two “apples”

PRNewswire January 25, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from People’s Daily: How does China handle its relationship with the world, and how does it view the current international order? The stories of two “apples” offer an insightful perspective.

Huaniu apple, a specialty fruit of Tianshui, northwest China’s Gansu province, has made its way to international markets. It has been exported to over 30 countries and regions, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Maldives.

As the first Chinese apple brand that has obtained a trademark on the international market, it has transformed into an internationally recognized apple variety with the establishment of overseas warehouses, allowing consumers in more and more countries to enjoy the sweetness of Chinese apples.

China is the world’s largest apple grower and exporter. It has launched the world’s first apple futures contracts. The increasing presence of Chinese apples in the international market can be attributed to the trade facilitation enabled by free trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the innovative “internet plus foreign trade” approach adopted by Chinese enterprises.

Meanwhile, the development story of U.S. tech giant Apple in China reflects the deep integration between China and the world. The company joined the second China International Supply Chain Expo with its four Chinese suppliers. Over the past three decades, Apple has greatly benefited from China’s advantages in manufacturing. Out of Apple’s 200 major suppliers worldwide, over 80 percent have opened factories in China. When asked about his Chinese partners, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “We would not do what we do without them.”

At the same time, many Chinese companies have advanced their technology and competitiveness through long-term cooperation with Apple.

For instance, GoerTek, an electronics supplier based in Weifang, east China’s Shandong province, has been cooperating with Apple in the field of acoustic sensors, developing cutting-edge automation technologies and improving manufacturing processes.

Lingyi iTECH, which started as a small die-cutting company, has developed into a major manufacturer providing thousands of modules and components for Apple products. Today, it has set up factories in many countries, including India, Vietnam, and Brazil.

From Chinese apples going global to Apple’s success in China, such stories of cooperation highlight China’s active role in economic globalization and its unwavering commitment to a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. This approach has fostered a deeply interconnected paradigm where China’s interests are closely linked with those of other countries – a dynamic underpinned by a stable international order.

As a public good, the international order concerns the interests of all countries worldwide. A stable international order creates the necessary environment for world peace, development, and prosperity. It provides the foundation for the sound development of economic globalization and enables countries to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.

Economic globalization serves as the ballast of the international order, bringing closer trade and economic exchanges that provide countries with opportunities for growth and prosperity. This interconnected paradigm, in turn, fosters a mighty force for upholding the international order worldwide.

China has benefited from a generally stable international order and has made significant contributions to maintaining the stability of international order.

China firmly believes that in the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. And there is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The current international order faces challenges. From proposing visions to taking actions, China remains committed to acting as an international order defender – a right choice that serves the shared interests of both China and the broader international community.

People's Daily

