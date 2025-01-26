AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

it.com Domains Partners with Dynadot to Build Effective Digital Identities for the IT Sector

PRNewswire January 26, 2025

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A provider of innovative domain solutions, it.com Domains, is announcing a strategic partnership with Dynadot, a leading domain registrar known for its affordability, advanced tools, and customer-centric services. This collaboration aims to deliver tailored domain solutions for the IT industry, helping businesses build effective digital identities in this rapidly evolving sector.

Dynadot stands out with over 6 million domains under management and serves more than 100,000 customers globally. Their unique value proposition includes low-price domain solutions, extensive domain management tools, a robust domain marketplace to acquire and sell domains, and a suite of free tools to help individuals and brands establish their online presence.

The technological landscape is flourishing, with approximately 305 million startups created annually worldwide, reflecting a vibrant ecosystem ripe for innovation. The global IT sector alone is projected to grow significantly, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. In fact, AI-driven startups are particularly thriving, with investments in this sector reaching nearly $50 billion in 2023.

The introduction of .it.com domains offers a wealth of short and easy-to-remember domain names, broadening opportunities for growing businesses. Beyond technology, they are recognized worldwide as associated with Italy, enhancing its appeal to various international markets seeking global expansion. They also allow companies to stand out through creative branding opportunities, such as wordplay.

Tess Diaz, Director of Channel Development at it.com Domains, stated, “Partnering with Dynadot enables us to harness their domain management expertise to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, particularly in the IT sector. Together, we aim to help businesses build impactful digital identities that stand out in today’s competitive landscape.”

Jacqueline Daly, Vice President of Marketing at Dynadot, added, “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering outstanding domain solutions tailored for the modern market environment. With the rapid expansion of the technological sphere, we’re thrilled to support startups and emerging companies in building a robust online presence and achieving their ambitions.”

Learn more about the partnership here.

Website: https://get.it.com/

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/itcom-domains-partners-with-dynadot-to-build-effective-digital-identities-for-the-it-sector-302359885.html

SOURCE it.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.