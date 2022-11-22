AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Quantexa Launches Global Community Site to Accelerate Adoption and Deployment of Decision Intelligence Solutions

GlobeNewswire November 23, 2022

The Community will facilitate direct access to Quantexa subject-matter- experts, discussion forums, and support resources

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors, launched its new online global community site. The site is set to serve as a hub for Quantexa team members, customers, and partners to collaborate, find information and share knowledge about Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions.

The Community will provide a place to collaborate on topics including best practices and technical discussions, including, group forums with access to:

  • Technical best practice guides, success stories, and user generated content.
  • Tailored training and certification paths built by Quantexa’s subject matter experts.
  • Opportunities to provide solution feedback and feature requests directly to Quantexa.

Laura Hutton, Chief Customer Officer, Quantexa said, “Our focus remains on maximizing the ROI for our customers and partners and our new community site supports this continued effort. We are excited to give the teams working with our Decision Intelligence Platform an opportunity to interact with each other, continued structured learning opportunities, and a place to collaborate.”

Quantexa Community access can be requested at https://community.quantexa.com to unlock exclusive features, programs, and content.

ABOUT QUANTEXA
Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

C: Dan Bird, Director, Fight or Flight
C: Stephanie Crisp, Associate Director and Media Strategist, Fight or Flight
E: [email protected]

C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing
T: +1 609 502 6889
E: [email protected]
– or –
[email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.