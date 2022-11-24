KlasJet adds Boeing 737 BBJ2 to its exclusive fleet

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2021, the global business jet market was USD 25.87bn and is expected to reach USD 38.34bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.06 %. Business jets flew 3.3 million flights worldwide in 2021, the most on record for a single year and 7 % more than the previous high point in 2019. Private jet statistics show a global fleet of 21,929 registered aircraft.

To expand KlasJet’s products portfolio, an EU-based corporate charter and ACMI services provider is adding Boeing BBJ2, MSN 32971 jet to its fleet. The aircraft is set to begin operations in mid-April 2023 and will be based in Dubai. The general sales agent for this aircraft will be Chapman Freeborn UAE Dubai office.

The Boeing 737 BBJ2 is a splendid addition to KlasJet’s exclusive private aircraft fleet as it is set to cater to the specific needs of high-ranking clients travelling in smaller groups. “While our other 56-68 seats VIP Boeing 737 uniquely designed jets are great for larger groups, such as sports teams, business and political delegations, the B737 BBJ2 will serve as an amazing choice for affluent families, government representatives, presidents, royal families, important business delegations. Currently, the aircraft is at Avia Solutions Group completion centre JetMS Completion, where the interior of the jet will be fully renewed,” explains Rita Domkute, CEO of KlasJet.

Corporate business jet charter services are in great demand all over the world, as big groups can travel enjoying all the perks of business aviation: flexible flight time, luxury service on board, special seats and price per seat similar to business class seats at regular airline companies. “We plan that the newly added B737 BBJ2 will allow us to strengthen our positions in the rapidly growing Middle East market as the jet is a perfect option for high-ranking individuals who are living in or visiting the region on regular basis,” she shares.

The 23-seat aircraft is a truly exquisite project, with a spacious lounge area, an on-board bedroom and a shower. “The jet is designed to meet even the most sophisticated needs of our clients. It is planned with convenience and comfort of passengers in mind, the design is created using high-quality materials,” KlasJet’s CEO shares.

Earlier this year, the airline added passenger ACMI services list, adding to its parent company Avia Solutions Group’s ever-growing line-up of capacity providers.

About KlasJet

KlasJet is an exlusive private and corporate jet charter company, renowned as a leader in the provision of bespoke group flights worldwide. Operating a fleet of uniquely designed jets based in Vilnius, Lithuania, as well as airports across Western and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, KlasJet provides comfort, safety, and attention to detail from the ground up.

KlasJet operates 7 corporate and BBJ Boeing 737 from 23 to 68 seats. Also offers ACMI lease services to airlines and tour operators around the world who face challenges with flight schedules, expansion plans, and the supply of backup aircraft. The company’s fleet available for ACMI lease services comprises 6 units of Boeing 737-800 — each with a capacity for 189 passengers.

KlasJet is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. Its vast portfolio of services to clients includes ACMI, charter and cargo aviation, aircraft leasing and trading, MRO services, business aviation and VIP airline procurement, pilot and crew training, recruitment services, together with multiple complementary services spanning a wide range of associated operations. The Group manages over 100 offices and production facilities globally.

For more information, please visit: www.klasjet.aero and www.aviasg.com

