AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Tusk Limited Announces the Market’s Largest Deal

GlobeNewswire December 6, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tusk Inc Limited (tusklimited.com), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of solar modules and complete solutions, recently launched new products such as the T.640 Solar Unit, T.150 Solar Panel with Crypto miner (complete), T.640 Solar panel with Crypto Miner, and so on. And these have piqued the interest of industry professionals. The reason is simple. Power consumption for crypto mining can be burdensome. This new technology platform is the result of feedbacks from miners and has been met with development and testing, hence this announcement.

Charging speed, battery life, security guarantees, and user experience have all improved over previous innovations. The T.640 Solar Panel Kit is compatible with a wide range of devices, tools, equipment, home and electronic industries, including cryptocurrency miners and provides security, long backup, and other areas, regarding power supply.

Tusk Inc has tested the efficiency of combining their solar products with cryptocurrency miners over time with their recent transition from polycrystalline to photovoltaic materials, and this has proven to be the most effective. Tusk Inc investors can now mine their coins with ease and maximum profit.

You do not have to worry about electricity, which has been a major issue for miners. There is 5-10 years guarantee on the panels, ensuring that they can be used for a longer period of time while you still make money from mining. This is the combination of good products.

About Tusk
Established in 2012 by team of management experts, and later joined by a team of technology experts, Tusk Inc. is now one of the leading electrical solution providers. They pride themselves also in their ability to manage risk effectively, since they have been in the business of managing risks for over a decade. And through several advancements in technology, they have incorporated less risky ventures into the Risk Management system, one of which is cryptocurrency mining, using photovoltaic materials.

PR Manager
John Walls
[email protected]
(+44)7451214344



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.