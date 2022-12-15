AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Graphenea launches specialty chemical spin-off KIVORO

GlobeNewswire December 16, 2022

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graphenea S.A., a world-leading graphene producer, has launched a spin-off company. KIVORO is a specialty chemicals company that is focused on creating solutions for industrial challenges.

Let’s go faster! KIVORO’s tagline refers to the agility and speed when collaborating with the company and combined with their keep-it-simple approach they are breathing new life into the specialty chemicals sector. Jeremey Shipp, Sales Director at KIVORO notes, “We are working on complicated industrial challenges, but we’re uncomplicated to deal with. We understand our clients are looking for solutions, not problems, and we are a straight-forward, agile organisation.”

KIVORO goes beyond graphene, Jesús de la Fuente, CEO comments, “KIVORO was spun out to allow us to commercialise our current industrial solutions and move beyond graphene. We will naturally maintain our leading expertise in carbon and nanomaterials, but we are firmly focused on developing the right specialty chemicals for our clients’ industrial challenges to bring about operative efficiencies and emissions reduction.”

KIVORO works with many industries from construction, coatings, filtration, composites, and others. They have developed several high-performance additives ranging from their Cement Enhancer to Energy Storage, Composites, Adhesives, Rubber Latex, Coatings and beyond. One of their proudest achievements is their net zero status, Jesús de la Fuente, CEO commented, “We are relentless in our pursuit of improvements to achieve great results with a positive impact on performance and planet. All our products are carbon neutral and in most cases our products allow our customers to improve their carbon footprint saving money at the same time.”

Head of Production, Xabier Ulacia overseeing production

About Graphenea
Graphenea is a technology company created in 2010 specialised in the production of graphene, it has clients in more than 60 countries and offices in San Sebastián (Spain) and Boston (USA). Graphenea supports its customers by producing new forms of graphene from graphene field-effect transistors to graphene oxides, whilst maintaining its leadership in the expanding graphene production sector.

About KIVORO
KIVORO is Graphenea’s corporate spin-off and is the culmination of many years working in the additives and nanotechnology sector where they have built up extensive cross industry know-how and expertise in specialty chemicals. KIVORO has been created to enhance and add value to clients’ products, by designing the best chemical additive for their application.

