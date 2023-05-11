AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting of May 11, 2023

GlobeNewswire May 12, 2023

Paris, Amsterdam, May 11, 2023

Press Release

Unibail-RodamcoWestfield SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting of May 11, 2023

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Annual General Meeting, held today at Palais des Congrès de Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr Léon Bressler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The General Meeting approved all the resolutions (more than 90%) and in particular:

  • approved the statutory and consolidated accounts for fiscal year 2022, as well as the decision not to pay a dividend for this financial year, in line with the Group’s deleveraging strategy announced in 2021;
  • approved the renewal of the terms of office of Ms Susana Gallardo, Mr Roderick Munsters and                        Mr Xavier Niel as members of the Supervisory Board;
  • appointed Mr Jacques Richier and Ms Sara Lucas as members of the Supervisory Board;
  • appointed KPMG S.A as Statutory Auditor and renewed the term of office of Deloitte & Associés as Statutory Auditor;
  • approved all the resolutions related to the remuneration of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board (2023 remuneration policy, 2022 remuneration report, the remuneration due related to 2022, as well as the total remuneration envelope of the members of the Supervisory Board).

The Supervisory Board, which met after the General Meeting, appointed Mr Jacques Richier as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and member of the Audit Committee, and appointed Ms Sara Lucas as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms Susana Gallardo, Mr Roderick Munsters and Mr Xavier Niel were reappointed as members of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, with Mr Roderick Munsters continuing as Chairman of the Committee.

The presentation made during the General Meeting, the detailed voting results per resolution, and the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders are available on the Company website (https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings/annual-general-meetings). The webcast of the General Meeting will also be made available on the website.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Estruch
VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO
+1 424 303 1948
[email protected]

Media Relations
UK/Global:
Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
[email protected]

France:
Sonia Fellmann – PLEAD
+33 6 27 84 91 30
[email protected]

United States:
Molly Morse – Kekst CNC
+ 1 212 521 4826
[email protected]

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 78 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 43 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its €52 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2022).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places 2030 agenda, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

 

