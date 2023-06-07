AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Most Profitable Crypto Miners Now Delivered Worldwide

GlobeNewswire June 7, 2023

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crypto mining enthusiasts around the world can now have the world’s most profitable crypto miners delivered to their doorsteps. Bitmanu has just started worldwide delivery of its BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners. Within a relatively short lifespan, these ASIC miners have already hit the headlines because of their excellent profitability.

Bitmanu launched in early 2021 and immediately caught the attention of the industry experts with the high hash rates of its mining rigs. The hash rates of BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are higher compared to any other hardware available in the market. These mining rigs have been enhanced further with the recent introduction of Bitmanu’s private and unique Bitstream, which now allows them to efficiently mine multiple coins.  

Hash Rates of Bitmanu Miners

  BM Pro BM 2 BM 1
Bitcoin 3900 TH/s 1220 TH/s 760 TH/s
Litecoin 400 GH/s 128 GH/s 80 GH/s
Dash 75 TH/s 25 TH/s 15 TH/s
Monero 32 MH/s 10 MH/s 6 MH/s 

Many users of Bitmanu miners have informed that they were able to fully recover their investments in approximately a month. This has been made possible not only by the high hash rates of these rigs, but also their low power consumptions. In spite their extraordinary computational power, BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro consume only 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively.

Mining Profits per Month  

  BM Pro BM 2 BM 1
Bitcoin $7000 $2400 $2000
Litecoin $9500 $3200 $3000
Dash $26,000 $9000 $5000
Monero $21,000 $6400 $3800

*Calculation is done based on the current market price and mining difficulty

Interestingly, a high percentage of Bitmanu’s delighted customers include casual crypto miners with no or very little exposure to crypto mining. Bitmanu is probably the first company ever to design uncomplicated mining rigs with the goal of democratizing a field that has traditionally been dominated by technology experts.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.    

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf754322-fcec-47b6-9c8b-d38a18d37ebd



