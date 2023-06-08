AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bitmanu Crypto Miners Emerge as Home Business Opportunity

GlobeNewswire June 8, 2023

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitmanu has steadily emerged as a preferred home business opportunity for many over the past year. This manufacturing company offers three highly efficient mining rigs capable of providing ROI within just a month. These high-power ASIC miners can be used even without any significant background in crypto.

While designing its miners, Bitmanu’s foremost priority was to deliver industry-leading hash rates. Many noted industry veterans have already accepted that the hash power offered by Bitmanu’s BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners are unprecedented in the market. These hash rates allow Bitmanu users to quickly process transactions and earn rewards. Bitmanu also has its own private Bitstream, which means multiple coins can be mined using these rigs.

Unmatched Hash Power

Bitcoin 3900 TH/s 1220 TH/s 760 TH/s
Litecoin 400 GH/s 128 GH/s 80 GH/s
Dash 75 TH/s 25 TH/s 15 TH/s
Monero 32 MH/s 10 MH/s 6 MH/s
 

The high profitability of Bitmanu miners can be attributed to their high hash rates as well as energy efficiency. BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are viable as home business options because they can deliver top-notch mining performance with moderate power consumptions of just 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. The profit-making potential of these miners is miles ahead of any of their competitors.

Monthly Mining Profit

  BM Pro BM 2 BM 1
Bitcoin $7000 $2400 $2000
Litecoin $9500 $3200 $3000
Dash $26,000 $9000 $5000
Monero $22,000 $6400 $3800

*Calculation was done based on the current market price and mining difficulty

The popularity of Bitmanu is by no means limited to seasoned crypto miners. Many casual mining enthusiasts have also benefited from this home business opportunity because Bitmanu miners are delivered pre-configured, and can be used just by plugging them into a power socket. Also, these rigs are suitable for home use because they can operate optimally without generating any considerable amount of noise or heat.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of the latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast returns on investment and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge. 



Alex Torum
[email protected]
+1 347 973 5948

Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.