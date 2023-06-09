AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Most Powerful Cryptocurrency Miners at Promo Offer

GlobeNewswire June 10, 2023

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following its recent success, Bitmanu is pleased to announce a 3 Plus 1 promotional offer for its suite of ASIC miners. The company’s BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners have already made a strong impact on the market with their unmatched hash-rates. The just launched promotion will continue until July 10, offering 1 mining rig absolutely free of charge to all purchasers purchasing 3 units of same kind.

Unbeatable Hash Rates

  BM Pro BM 2 BM 1
Bitcoin 3900 TH/s 1220 TH/s 760 TH/s
Litecoin 400 GH/s 128 GH/s 80 GH/s
Dash 75 TH/s 25 TH/s 15 TH/s
Monero 32 MH/s 10 MH/s 6 MH/s
       

As a result of these hash rates, Bitmanu miners have been tipped by many as the most powerful mining hardware ever built. This has been complemented by the fact that unlike most other mining rigs in the market, Bitmanu products are not power-hungry monsters. These energy-efficient machines have helped most users recover their investment entirely in no more than a month.

Potential Monthly Profits

  BM Pro BM 2 BM 1
Bitcoin $7000 $2400 $2000
Litecoin $10,000 $3200 $3000
Dash $25,000 $9000 $5000
Monero $22,000 $6400 $3800
       

In general, crypto mining is considered to be a complex field that requires an advanced level of technical knowledge and experience. As a result, common people with limited technical acumen have never been able to make much headway in this emerging market. However, it has been observed that a high-percentage of Bitmanu customers have never used a mining rig previously.

In order to make the benefits of crypto mining available to all, Bitmanu has taken several important measures. First of all, their miners are simple plug-and-play devices that can start mining as soon as they are connected to a power socket. Moreover, the system requirements of these products are nominal, making them ideally suited for small time mining enthusiasts.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.



Alex Torum

[email protected]

+1 347 973 5948

Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.