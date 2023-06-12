AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
First Cryptocurrency Miners with Plug-and-Play Integrated

GlobeNewswire June 12, 2023

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The crypto market has recently witnessed the emergence of the world’s first plug-and-play crypto miners that can be used without any prior mining knowledge or experience. Bitmanu’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners allow users to start mining simply by connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi or Cable and entering the pool data or choosing Bitmanu’s free mining pool.     

Immediately after its launch, the market immediately took notice of Bitmanu miners because of their high hash powers. Some noted industry experts believe that the hash powers of these rigs can’t be matched by any other existing product. As a direct consequence of their hash-rates, Bitmanu miners are super-efficient in terms of earning rewards by processing transactions.

Market Leading Hash Powers

  • BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s
  • BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s
  • BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s

Another useful feature of Bitmanu miners is their moderate power consumptions. The power consumptions of BM1, BM2, and BM Pro are 50W, 850W, and 2200W respectively, which is surprising given their enormous computational power. A combination of these two factors has made Bitmanu miners the most profitable mining rigs ever in the history of the industry.

Unprecedented Monthly Profits

  • BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $4800, Monero $3600
  • BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $8500, Monero $6000
  • BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $9000, Dash $26,000, Monero $20,000

“In addition to creating the most profitable rigs ever, we also wanted to level the playing field by delivering simple-to-use products that anyone can use and make a decent earning,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.



