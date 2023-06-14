AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bitmanu’s Revolutionary ASIC Miners Technology Reshape Crypto Landscape

GlobeNewswire June 15, 2023

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global crypto landscape has recently experienced the emergence of a new sensation in the form of a suite of ASIC miners from Bitmanu. Many industry stalwarts consider these mining rigs to be nothing less than a technological marvel that has the potential to change the way crypto mining will be done in the years to come.  

The most striking feature of Bitmanu miners is their hash rates which are miles ahead of any other mining hardware ever built. Powered by these hash rates, Bitmanu’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and Monero with unforeseen efficiency.

Highest Hash Rates Ever

  • BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s
  • BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s
  • BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s

In spite of their immense power to process transactions, Bitmanu miners are extremely energy efficient. The power consumptions for BM1, BM2, and BM Pro are only 50W, 850W, and 2200W, respectively. The low power cost coupled with high hash rates allows Bitmanu users to make profits that can’t be matched by any other product.

Monthly Profits:

  • BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $4800, Monero $3600
  • BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $8500, Monero $6000
  • BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $9000, Dash $20,000, Monero $22,000

Bitmanu is also likely to make a long-term impact on the crypto market by opening it up to common people without any crypto background. To make this possible, the company has designed plug-and-play mining rigs that are effortless to use.

“Even if you have zero knowledge of crypto, we invite you to come forward and be a part of this thriving industry,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company’s mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.



