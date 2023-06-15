AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The Future is Here: 3nm ASIC Technology in Cryptocurrency Miners

GlobeNewswire June 16, 2023

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A suite of next generation crypto miners from Bitmanu are currently the talk of the town in the crypto market. These 3 nanometer ASIC miners have been tipped by many experts as the future of crypto mining. The immense power of Bitmanu’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners have made them most powerful and profitable mining rigs ever.

Powered by the latest and most advanced silicon semiconductor chips, Bitmanu miners offer higher transistor density, better mining speed, and reduced power consumption. However, the feature that sets Bitmanu miners apart from the rest is their hash rates. No other mining rig created so far has been able to match these hash powers.  

Extraordinary Hash Powers

  • BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s
  • BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s
  • BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s

Unlike most other products in the market, Bitmanu miners are extremely energy-efficient in spite of their extraordinary processing powers. The low power cost has made these miners a viable choice for many data centers as well as home mining projects. Interestingly, many Bitmanu customers have been able to recover their investment fully in less than a month, and make humungous profits thereafter.

Unprecedented Monthly Profits

  • BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $4800, Monero $3600
  • BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $8500, Monero $6000
  • BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $20,000, Monero $22,000

“When we started Bitmanu, our goal was to bring about a long-term change to the market by making crypto mining convenient and profitable like never before. It gives us immense pleasure to inform that many of our satisfied customers have no prior experience in crypto,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company’s mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.



Alex Torum

[email protected]

+1 347 973 5948

Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.