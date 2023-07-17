CertiK Becomes the First Web3 Security Auditing Firm to Achieve SOC II Type I Compliance

New York , July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CertiK , a leading provider of blockchain and smart contract security solutions, is proud to announce that it has become the first Web3 security auditing firm to achieve SOC II certification. This achievement reinforces CertiK’s commitment to providing the highest level of security and trust for its clients and partners in the rapidly evolving blockchain industry.

SOC II compliance is a rigorous standard defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It ensures that service organizations meet stringent requirements for security of customer data. By obtaining SOC II certification, CertiK demonstrates its commitment to these industry-leading standards of client data protection.

As the Web3 ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, security has become a paramount concern for individuals, businesses, and organizations operating in the decentralized space. CertiK’s compliance with SOC II standards positions the company at the forefront of this rapidly expanding industry, offering clients an unparalleled level of confidence in the security of their blockchain applications and smart contracts.

CertiK’s SOC II compliance was achieved through a comprehensive audit and evaluation process conducted by an independent third-party auditor. The SOC II audit covers a key number of aspects of CertiK’s security controls, processes, and policies to ensure they met the stringent criteria set forth by SOC II standards.

The company remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and enterprises to leverage the full potential of blockchain technology without compromising on security.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected nearly 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Yearn Finance, and Chiliz.

​​CertiK is backed by Insight, Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.







