AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AKWEL: HALF-YEAR REVENUE UP +11.8%

GlobeNewswire July 28, 2023

        Thursday 27 July 2023

HALF-YEAR REVENUE UP +11.8%

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid and mechanism management and structural parts for electric vehicles, posted consolidated revenue of €545.8m over the first half of 2023.

Consolidated revenue

In € millions – unaudited 2023 2022 Variation Like-for-like variation (1)
1st quarter 274.6 245.8 +11.7% +14.6%
2nd quarter 271.2 242.3 +11.9% +17.7%
1st half-year 545.8 488.1 +11.8% +16.2%

(1) Comparing like-for-like figures

With the global automotive market once again experiencing growth, AKWEL recorded an 11.9% increase in reported revenue in the second quarter of 2023 and a 17.7% increase comparing like-for-like figures. The Group posted a fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Products and Functions revenue was up by 11.8% to €529.3m. The Washer Systems (+22.0%), Mechanisms (+18.0%) and Cooling (+15.5%) businesses were the most dynamic over the period, and Electric Vehicle Structural Parts (+85%) continued to ramp. Meanwhile, Tooling revenue increased by 16.4% to €12.8m.

The consolidated net cash position excluding lease obligations and after the dividend payout progressed to €101.1m at 30 June 2023, with €23.8m in investments made over the half-year period.

Given the performance achieved in the first half of the year and the more favourable business outlook for the automotive and HGV sector worldwide, AKWEL confirms that it expects around 10% revenue growth in the 2023 financial year.

In connection with the implementation of the share buyback programme, authorised by the General Meeting of 25 May 2023, AKWEL signed a share buyback agreement. This takes effect today and will cover a maximum of €133.4 million. The purpose of the programme is to cancel the shares thus redeemed, under the conditions provided for by law.

An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management, mechanisms and structural components for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this by relying on state-of-the-art industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 21 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs 9,500 people worldwide.

Attachment



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.