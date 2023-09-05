AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

eLichens is introducing the first Natural Gas Detector integrating NB-IoT/LTE-M Connectivity from Sequans

GlobeNewswire September 6, 2023

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eLichens, a leading provider of non-dispersive infrared sensors and detectors, is thrilled to announce the collaboration with Sequans, resulting in the latest evolution of its Avolta, Natural Gas Detector (NGD). This new edition of Avolta harnesses the power of NB-IoT/LTE-M technology, utilizing the Sequans’ Monarch-2 platform.

Avolta is a battery-operated NGD device with a longevity of 10 years. Avolta offers near-infrared spectroscopy to detect methane’s unique signature on the light spectrum, delivering unparalleled accuracy while effectively mitigating the risk of interference from other household chemicals.

The core mission of Avolta is to drive a significant reduction in methane emissions, safeguard the future of energy resources, and ensure the safety of individuals and the environment.

Avolta becomes an essential part of the net zero program that is reshaping the global economy.

“Accelerating the deployment of natural gas detection across the entire energy value chain is an essential part of global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Wahid Issa, eLichens CEO. “Avolta integrating Sequans’ Monarch-2 connectivity enables gas utilities to deploy ubiquitous NGD at an optimized cost of ownership, and ensures compliance with FirstNet certification and standards such as UL1484 and EN50194-1.”

“Monarch-2 GM02S is a LTE Cat M1/NB1/NB2 module based on Sequans’ second-generation Monarch 2 chipset platform. Monarch 2 includes Sequans’ RF Single-SKU™ front end and incorporates the Common Criteria EAL5+ secure enclave, enabling secure key storage and embedded SIM (iSIM),” said Georges Karam, CEO and President of Sequans.

For more information on Avolta: www.elichens.com/avolta-gas-leak-detector

About eLichens        
eLichens mission is to provide solutions for detecting and monitoring climate issues related to environmental greenhouse gases. eLichens relies on a portfolio of patents and expertise that allow it to develop innovative and disruptive smart infra-red sensors and industrial IOT devices. eLichens is based in Grenoble, France with offices in the USA. Visit www.elichens.com

Contact: [email protected]

About Sequans        
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd8a6db5-ae53-4d61-ae85-7108ba3d68b7



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.